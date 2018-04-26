LeBron James Hit A Dagger Three After A Controversial Block Of Victor Oladipo To Beat The Pacers

04.25.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

TNT

It was an absolute dog fight in Cleveland on Wednesday night for Game 5 of the Cavs’ first-round matchup against the Pacers, and with control of the series on the line, LeBron James made back-to-back clutch plays to put the Pacers on the ropes heading back to Indiana.

With just seconds remaining, Victor Oladipo had a chance to steal this one at The Q, but LeBron made a huge play at the rim with three seconds left on the clock to block his layup attempt and give his team a chance to win it at the buzzer.

