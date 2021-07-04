LeBron James got to go back home this weekend for some extremely full circle dad stuff, as he was back at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School where he became a phenom to watch his son, Bronny, play in an AAU tournament.

James’ presence at a tournament obviously brings an additional spotlight, but the future Hall of Famer seems to work very hard at just being there in the same capacity as any other dad, cheering and supporting his son from courtside. That said, not everyone is always willing to allow him to be there as just another dad, and that can cause some issues. That’s what happened this weekend, when the public address announcer at Bronny’s game decided to editorialize a bit after Bronny drew a foul, suggesting the call was made because LeBron happened to be watching.

Understandably, LeBron was not pleased with that and walked over to the table to have a few words with the announcer before returning to his seat as you can see above (the YouTube video title significantly oversells the situation). LeBron knows all about how tough it can be dealing with scrutiny at such a young age and does his best to keep Bronny from having to deal with too much of that, but he’s also taught him how to try to stay above it all — as evidenced by his response to a fan throwing things at Bronny last year. In this situation, that it was the PA announcer at a tournament trying to crack a joke during the game made for added frustration and James couldn’t help but stand up and say his piece about how that wasn’t acceptable before returning to his seat.

[h/t For The Win]