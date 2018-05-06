LeBron’s Buzzer-Beater Against The Raptors Had NBA Players Freaking Out On Twitter

LeBron James enjoys tormenting the Raptors more than you or I enjoy anything in life. After stealing the first two games of the series in Toronto, the Cavs and Raptors headed to Cleveland for Game 3 and the end result was more pain for Toronto.

The Raptors rallied from 17 down to tie the game with eight seconds to play on an OG Anunoby three-pointer, but that left more than enough time for LeBron to come up with some heroics. The result was one of the most incredible and casual game-winners in recent history, as James took it the length of the court and hit a right-handed runner, fading to the left with a gentle kiss off the glass as the clock hit zero.

