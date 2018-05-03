Getty Image

The Cavs and Raptors will be back in action at *checks notes* 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT!) for Game 2 on Thursday night, which is strange for a playoff series, but that is what’s happening.

LeBron James and the Cavs swiped homecourt from the Raptors in a stunning overtime win in Game 1 as they managed to get the victory despite never leading in regulation. After a seven game series, Cleveland being able to scrape out a win in Game 1 off one day’s rest is impressive, but they won’t be seeing any chances to get significant rest for the remainder of the series.

The schedule for Cavs Raptors has them playing Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, should it go seven games, which means they will have one day off between each game, regardless of travel. Every other playoff series features one break of two days off.

For LeBron, he finds that a curious little scheduling quirk and doesn’t seem thrilled about it.