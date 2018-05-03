LeBron Finds It ‘Kinda Weird’ Cavs-Raptors Is The Only Series That Won’t Get Two Days Off

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.03.18 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The Cavs and Raptors will be back in action at *checks notes* 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT!) for Game 2 on Thursday night, which is strange for a playoff series, but that is what’s happening.

LeBron James and the Cavs swiped homecourt from the Raptors in a stunning overtime win in Game 1 as they managed to get the victory despite never leading in regulation. After a seven game series, Cleveland being able to scrape out a win in Game 1 off one day’s rest is impressive, but they won’t be seeing any chances to get significant rest for the remainder of the series.

The schedule for Cavs Raptors has them playing Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, should it go seven games, which means they will have one day off between each game, regardless of travel. Every other playoff series features one break of two days off.

For LeBron, he finds that a curious little scheduling quirk and doesn’t seem thrilled about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 hours ago
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 3 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP