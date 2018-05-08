Getty Image

After a grueling seven-game series with the Pacers in the first round, the Cavaliers had something click late in Game 1 of their second round series against the Raptors and rode that wave to an emphatic four-game sweep of Toronto to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James, as is always the case with the Cavs, was the catalyst for Cleveland in the sweep of the Raptors, but unlike in the first round against Indiana he got far more help from his teammates in taking down Toronto. The “others” on the Cavs became a punchline because of LeBron’s gaudy stat lines and their general ineptitude in the first round, resulting in a very funny Saturday Night Live sketch in which Donald Glover and the SNL cast pretended to be LeBron’s teammates and thanked him for carrying them through the playoffs.

The first half of Game 4 was the best half of basketball from James’ teammates of the entire postseason as Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and Kevin Love all got hot and helped evenly distribute the scoring. The Cavs took advantage of that moment to thank SNL for the motivation for the rest of the squad to show out.