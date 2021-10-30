The Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and despite a competitive game, LeBron James’ current team beat his old team, 113-101. Part of the reason the Cavs were able to put up such a good fight was the performance from rookie big man Evan Mobley, who continues to impress during his first few games in the NBA.

Mobley scored a team-high 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes of work. The performance received praise from James after the game, although he doesn’t seem surprised by how good Mobley is, in large part because he is not the first member of his family to go up against him.

LeBron, on Evan Mobley. "He's gonna be a damn good basketball player in this league. It's so crazy because he was just playing against my son a few years ago." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 30, 2021

"Was he born?" -LeBron, when asked what he thought Evan Mobley was doing 18 years ago tonight on the night LeBron (and Melo) debuted in the NBA. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 30, 2021

Mobley was a standout at Rancho Christian School in Temecula, Calif. during his high school career, as he parlayed his success there into being a five-star recruit and the No. 3 player in his recruiting class. On a few occasions, Rancho Christian took on Sierra Canyon, the Los Angeles-area high school that features Bronny James.

It is unclear if LeBron and Bronny sat down in the lead-up to the game so dad could get a scouting report from his son, but I suppose it could have been helpful.