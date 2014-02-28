LeBron James Debuts “Batman” Mask

02.27.14

After breaking his nose against the Thunder a week ago, LeBron James has returned to the court wearing a black carbon-fiber mask tonight against the visiting Knicks. The mask’s color is the same as the BANE allusion ‘Bron made on IG, but as the TNT crew showed at halftime, it’s more Batman than BANE.

Still, even wearing the “uncomfortable” mask, LeBron had 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field in the first half. Two of his points came off this stellar continuation bucket (he missed the free throw) after Carmelo Anthony tried to wrap him up.

What do you think?

