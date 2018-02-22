Getty Image

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time and by the time he retires, he’ll likely be near the top of the list in every major statistical category.

The NBA’s GOAT conversation begins and ends with Michael Jordan, but LeBron has made things interesting in recent years and should he continue on the path he’s on for a few more years he’ll likely surpass Jordan in many areas. The one that will always end up being the trump card in many people’s minds is the rings argument, where Jordan has six and never lost a Finals while James has three rings, but has been knocked out of the Finals five times.

Whether that’s a good argument or not is in the eye of the beholder, but Finals record is always going to be something Jordan supporters lord over LeBron (and everyone else). For Eddie House, who was teammates with James in Miami in 2011, it’s not just that James has lost in the Finals, but specifically how he lost the 2011 Finals to the Mavs, saying the King “quit” on Miami in Dallas (6:10 mark of the below video).