LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time and by the time he retires, he’ll likely be near the top of the list in every major statistical category.
The NBA’s GOAT conversation begins and ends with Michael Jordan, but LeBron has made things interesting in recent years and should he continue on the path he’s on for a few more years he’ll likely surpass Jordan in many areas. The one that will always end up being the trump card in many people’s minds is the rings argument, where Jordan has six and never lost a Finals while James has three rings, but has been knocked out of the Finals five times.
Whether that’s a good argument or not is in the eye of the beholder, but Finals record is always going to be something Jordan supporters lord over LeBron (and everyone else). For Eddie House, who was teammates with James in Miami in 2011, it’s not just that James has lost in the Finals, but specifically how he lost the 2011 Finals to the Mavs, saying the King “quit” on Miami in Dallas (6:10 mark of the below video).
Nah the Mavs just took that shit from them.
Yeah Dirk was unstoppable that playoffs.
@Misanthropicnihilist @Slimpyslim Nah…dude averaged 17ppg and had 8 points…8!!!! in game 4 were the Heat only lost by 3. If LeBron would have even half-assed it the Heat would have still won, but he completely quit and disappeared in that series. People forget Wade averaged more points than Dirk in that series and carried LeBron’s dead weight that series. Hell Bosh averaged more points and rebounds than LeBron in that series.
Wouldn’t be the first time right.. this is just the one nobody chooses to talk about.
This is why nobody outside of bloggers and beat writers sees the greatest anything with Lebron, he barely makes past players top 10.. the only ones who thinks he’s better than Mj are players who Mj stepped on.. the bar would be set very low.. the GOAT who was staring at 2-5 b4 the league stepped in, the GOAT who gave up in a cpl of those finals, the GOAT with 10 HOF teammates, etc..
Lebron needs to take these last 5yrs of his career seriously.. time to trade away all the crutches and then turn nobodies into somebodies (MVPs, AllStars, Champions) like Steph, Mj, Kobe, etc..
Has there ever been any other player in all of sports who had the highest payroll in his league’s history but still whined and cried about not getting enough help?
If he thinks James quit in 2011 then he’s lucky he wasn’t around for the 2014 Finals. The Spurs left that entire Miami Heat team curled up in the fetal position at the end of that series.
It wasn’t Lebron’s fault. A rogue air conditioner attacked him for no reason.
If Lebron had the determination and hard-nose-ness of Bird, then he would be no-question best of all time. But he doesnt.
People forget how great he was. If he left college earlier and his back didn’t give out he would be in the GOAT convo a lot more. Only playing 13 seasons killed his all time stats.
Only thing I remember about Eddie House was his annoying kid that would be sitting on the bench joining in the celebrations when someone hit a big shot