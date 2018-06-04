Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell short in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a gaffe by J.R. Smith in the closing seconds of regulation. Smith grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed free throw and sprinted away from everyone else on the court, seemingly assuming that the Cavaliers had the lead and would win if the clock expired.

It was mistake amplified by the fact that the Cavaliers had a timeout they could have used to stop the clock and reset on an inbound play. But Cavs head coach Ty Lue didn’t use it, and some players on the court didn’t even realize they could have stopped play, including LeBron James.

New video surfaced on Sunday that showed James on the bench between the fourth quarter and overtime, being told that the team did have a timeout it could have used. James, sitting in disbelief for a while, becomes visibly upset that something could have been done to stop Smith’s meltdown.