The Warriors Won A Thrilling Game 1 Despite 51 Points From LeBron James

06.01.18

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals followed a blueprint many expected to occur over the course of the series. LeBron James played out of his mind, with the best basketball player in the world having the most prolific scoring output of his NBA Finals career. But in the end, it was not enough, as the Golden State Warriors came out on top in overtime, 124-114.

The crazy thing was that the Cavaliers — viewed as being overmatched against the Warriors, especially at Oracle Arena — had their shar of chances to get the win. The door was open for Cleveland to steal Game 1 and snatch home court advantage from their rivals, as the Cavaliers always seemed to have an answer when Golden State looked like it was about to rev its engines and make this game a blowout.

The thing is, Cleveland has LeBron By God James, who put forth a masterpiece. His 51(!!!) points were an NBA Finals career high. He achieved that on 19-for-32 shooting from the field, and chipped in eight assists and eight rebounds for good measure. It was the most immense game we’ve seen out of him in the NBA Finals, which for LeBron James says a lot.

