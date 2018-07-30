LeBron James Opened His ‘I Promise’ Public School In Akron

LeBron James Family Foundation on Twitter

LeBron James is committed to helping the people of Akron no matter where he plays basketball, and one of his biggest achievements officially became a reality on Monday. The I Promise School opened in Akron on Monday, with the first students walking through the doors for the start of the public elementary school’s inaugural school year.

James helped open the public school by funding it through the LeBron James Family Foundation, helping provide funding for the construction and management of the school. According to the Los Angeles Times, the I Promise school is an Akron public school for 240 at-risk third- and fourth-graders that offers a special level of support and education.

The school provides services to help the kids handle trauma, stress from parents struggling to make ends meet and trouble that comes from too much free time and too little supervision. It also provides job and family services for the children’s parents to help them get GEDs or handle unexpected job loss. The school has a pantry with donations from a food bank, where parents can choose foods to prepare for their families. Every student will get a bicycle because bicycles helped James get away from the more dangerous parts of his community while growing up.

The school is state of the art, and the school’s entryway features 114 of game-worn shoes from James’ career, with the matching pair available for auction to help fund the school.