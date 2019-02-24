LeBron James Questions Lakers Focus The Same Week ‘Space Jam 2’ Got A Release Date

02.24.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Lakers have had a very up and down season and this week has been a microcosm of their season. Los Angeles is currently sitting out of the playoffs and trying to fight its way back into them in a race with the division rival Kings. On Saturday, the Kings had a huge win over the Thunder. The Lakers? They suffered an excruciating loss to a Pelicans team that was resting Anthony Davis — a night after taking down the Rockets.

After the loss, James was asked about where the Lakers are at right now. Coming out of a trade deadline that threatened to have half the team sent away for Davis, there were obvious concerns about the team’s chemistry and focus. James used the opportunity to call out his team, not only whether they’re committed to winning but if basketball as a whole is what they cared about the most right now.

