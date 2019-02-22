LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Announced ‘Space Jam 2’ Is Coming In 2021

02.21.19 1 hour ago

We’ve known for months that the long-rumored Space Jam 2 is coming sometime in the future, but beyond that, details are sparse about when we’ll see Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes back on the hardwood. On Thursday night, however, we learned exactly when we’ll get the chance to see the film.

SpringHill Entertainment, the company founded by LeBron James (who will star in Space Jam 2) and his business associate Maverick Carter, tweeted out a picture of James in a Tune Squad jersey with Bugs and Lola Bunny. They also included that the film’s slated to be released during the summer of 2021.

