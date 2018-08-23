LeBron’s New Lakers Teammates Most Likely To Drive Him Crazy, Ranked

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
08.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image / Uproxx

When the Lakers whiffed on their other two superstar targets in free agency this summer to play alongside LeBron, they went out and made some, well, interesting personnel decisions. What was supposed to be a three-headed hydra of LeBron, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George now looks more like a writhing nest of garden snakes with the occasional lizard thrown in.

LeBron and everyone else across the organization is doing their best to temper expectations and preach patience for the coming season, and oh boy, are they ever gonna need it. Because the potential for tomfoolery with this roster is off-the-charts hilarious. When all is said and done, LeBron is only gonna have one nerve left, and you can take a wild guess who’s gonna be on it (i.e. everyone).

Some of these guys are gonna drive him to the loony bin faster and more aggressively than others, which is why we’ve assembled this list of the candidates in order of most likely to do so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSJAVALE MCGEEkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSLANCE STEPHENSONLeBron JamesLonzo Ball

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP