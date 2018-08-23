LeBron’s New Lakers Teammates Most Likely To Drive Him Crazy, Ranked

Getty Image / Uproxx

When the Lakers whiffed on their other two superstar targets in free agency this summer to play alongside LeBron, they went out and made some, well, interesting personnel decisions. What was supposed to be a three-headed hydra of LeBron, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George now looks more like a writhing nest of garden snakes with the occasional lizard thrown in.

LeBron and everyone else across the organization is doing their best to temper expectations and preach patience for the coming season, and oh boy, are they ever gonna need it. Because the potential for tomfoolery with this roster is off-the-charts hilarious. When all is said and done, LeBron is only gonna have one nerve left, and you can take a wild guess who’s gonna be on it (i.e. everyone).

Some of these guys are gonna drive him to the loony bin faster and more aggressively than others, which is why we’ve assembled this list of the candidates in order of most likely to do so.