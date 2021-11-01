LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, something you will surely hear a lot on Lakers broadcasts as it remains astonishing that he can continue to be one of the best players in the league as he creeps up on 37 years old this December.

On Sunday night, James dazzled once again as he and the Lakers took on the poor Rockets in a matchup that was ripe for the picking for L.A, who were looking for a get right spot and got served one of the NBA’s youngest teams on a platter. LeBron and company picked apart the Rockets early, carrying a 20-point lead into the third quarter and it was a very happy Halloween in Staples Center. So happy, in fact, that James took a seat courtside to watch the action. Or, at least, it looked that way when the camera caught a LeBron doppelgänger seated behind James running down the floor that drew the attention of fans.

Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time 😧 pic.twitter.com/1CEhfUr4Ri — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 1, 2021

Year 19 LeBron James & time traveler LeBron James in the same frame pic.twitter.com/wyvyRycOLa — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 1, 2021

Seriously though, how is LeBron watching himself play basketball pic.twitter.com/w4bPIqWyhI — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 1, 2021

It helps that the man in the background is out of focus, but he really does eerily look like LeBron is watching himself, just wearing a hat. Immediately, NBA Twitter brought the jokes, with plenty of movie references, but also others who felt this was a bit too spooky of a coincidence for Halloween.

we’re living in a simulation https://t.co/2uqSe0CmnB — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 1, 2021

The truth is gonna come out about the 2011 finals https://t.co/faFeazUTI6 — Ziggy (@ZiggyOfAk) November 1, 2021

love it when there’s a glitch in the simulation https://t.co/IT0jeWlLHE — BrocNessMonster (@BrocNessMonster) November 1, 2021

Happened during Halloween. Time for me to log off and go to bed. https://t.co/f7KEhOxQY9 — 7’2” Norm Bissett Sr. (@DK4balls) November 1, 2021

What in the hell is going on here! https://t.co/oT8HhQsE2x — Jeff D Lowe (Not Tiger King Guy) (@JeffDLowe) November 1, 2021

New Back to the Future just dropped https://t.co/Dox5b4VUIF — Razzball (@Razzball) November 1, 2021

Nah this shit is scary. Who is this man?? https://t.co/4d9NCUlhM7 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 1, 2021

Bron took Halloween to a whole new level https://t.co/sb27lTElSB — cmoe (@cmoe_12) November 1, 2021