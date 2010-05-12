LeBron James Offered Free Lap Dances To Come To New York

#LeBron James #New York Knicks
05.12.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

Not that I think you need much incentive to live in New York, but this city’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to take me by surprise. Take Scores for example. The Manhattan gentleman’s club (so I’ve heard) is doing their part to bring LeBron to New York this summer, by offering a string of fringe benefits should he sign. These include: A lifetime pass to receive free lap dances, a dedicated “LeBron James Day” where each girl will wear his jersey when stepping onto stage and a lifetime pass for complimentary dinners.

Gotta love the hustle.

What do you think?

Source: Game On!

#LeBron James #New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

