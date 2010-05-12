LeBron James Offered Free Lap Dances To Come To New York

Not that I think you need much incentive to live in New York, but this city’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to take me by surprise. Take Scores for example. The Manhattan gentleman’s club (so I’ve heard) is doing their part to bring LeBron to New York this summer, by offering a string of fringe benefits should he sign. These include: A lifetime pass to receive free lap dances, a dedicated “LeBron James Day” where each girl will wear his jersey when stepping onto stage and a lifetime pass for complimentary dinners.
Gotta love the hustle.
What do you think?
Love the hustle now, but then he won’t win them a chip, so they’ll burn him like what they always do.
Gotta love the NY fans.
So whats Boozer and JJ gonna get? A happy meal each monday?
Free dinners and Lap dances?? Plus millions upon millions of dollars??
I HATE LEBRON JAMES!!!!!!
Nice! Free herpes for the King. He’ll show up to a game with a nice juicy cold sore on his lip. Thanks Scores
Totally inappropriate but Lebron James could probably get all of that stuff today in any city if he wanted to. This is a reflection of our societies values.
NY… city of winners. Seriously… all the shilling that’s been going on for the past two years is far from a ‘hustle’. I’d be ashamed if I was a Knicks fan.
Even Spike Lee has sold his soul.
Pussy recognizes pussy.
Ummm Dime. No more articles about LeBron please. Just no.
But I must applaud you guys for not tagging him the King. It’s a start!!!
lol and then he can invite Delonte West as his guest of honor
They can be cold sore friends 4 life!
LeBron prolly just did that last night. What else would you do after taking a beatdown like that? You get go to a strip club and get hammered because nobody else wants hang out with you…
***wants to hang out with you… dammit
In the 2008 finals against Boston, during the player intros, Kobe had this distant look on his face, like he was not enthused or motivated at ALL. Almost like he knew something. It was weird.
LeBron had that same look on his face last night. Like he knew something. I’m usually a conspiracy theorist anyway, but anyone can acknowledge something was wrong with him; I just don’t know what it was. But whatever it is, Kobe lost to Boston in 6 games. I’m just sayin’.
Spearmint Rhino better match this offer for the Clippers!
@Kermit
I noticed it aswell! This kinda confused, helpless expression. Wasnt any fight in him or any hard drives to the basket… Settled for jumpers all night long…
That game was the worse I ever see Labron play since I’ve watched in 8th grade. He wasnt engaged at all in the game. I agree with Kermit the Washington something wasn’t right last night. There WAS NO effort! MJ NEVER played like this. Was he on the take? Who really got paid?
You guys aint the only ones that noticed that. The entire basketball world saw that shit and was utterly surprised.
Yeah? Really now? If I were Lebron, I’d say no “thank you.” Fuck around and have one of those skanks crying rape on dude.
(if my quickly made profile pops up before this post… it’s in reference to a funny I was trying to crack in another topic. :))
sure, they give you a “free” lapdance but once you get in the back LeBron they are all going to want some cash, just sayin.
Man, after end of this season, sadsacks LeBron, Joe Johnson and Bosh are going to huddle up, shed some tears over last season and cut deal among themselves to go to highest bidder team as a group. (With Carmelo wishing he could join them.)
free lap dance? yeah, sure. but how much for a ladies drink? free lap dance but they charge you with every piece of clothing they take off. charge you for a hand job, charge you for a blow job… you know the rest, use your imagination and common sense. hahahahaha
Just throwing this out there but… Lebron James with a mystery elbow injury. Doesn’t it seem like a perfect excuse to avoid having to report to team USA? It would be a “valid” reason for skipping worlds.