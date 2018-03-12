LeBron James Completely Fooled A Pair Of Lakers Defenders With A One-Handed No-Look Pass

#LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
03.11.18

ESPN

LeBron James‘ ability as a passer might be his single best attribute. He’s never led the league in assists or anything like that, but when it comes to being able to find teammates and get them the ball, James is as good of a player as the NBA has right now.

He’s also incredible at the flashy, highlight-worthy passes that few (if any) people can make. For the latest example of this, let’s head to Los Angeles, where the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on Isaiah Thomas and the Lakers. Late in the second quarter, James had the ball on the perimeter and looked like he was going to dump the ball off to Kyle Korver.

This scared Julius Randle and Brook Lopez, because Korver is a good shooter. That led to a window opening up for this to happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLA LAKERSLeBron James

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 7 days ago 9 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP