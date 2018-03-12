ESPN

LeBron James‘ ability as a passer might be his single best attribute. He’s never led the league in assists or anything like that, but when it comes to being able to find teammates and get them the ball, James is as good of a player as the NBA has right now.

He’s also incredible at the flashy, highlight-worthy passes that few (if any) people can make. For the latest example of this, let’s head to Los Angeles, where the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on Isaiah Thomas and the Lakers. Late in the second quarter, James had the ball on the perimeter and looked like he was going to dump the ball off to Kyle Korver.

This scared Julius Randle and Brook Lopez, because Korver is a good shooter. That led to a window opening up for this to happen.