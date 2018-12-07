LeBron James Paid Tribute To The ‘Iconic’ Picture Of Himself And Dwyane Wade

12.06.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Eight years is a long time, especially when viewed through the prism of the fast-paced sports landscape that exists in 2018. Some images stand the test of time, however, and one such piece of media is a spectacular photo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from the 2010-11 season.

While the duo was leading the Miami Heat to the first of four NBA Finals appearances, Morry Gash of the Associated Press captured James throwing down a dunk in transition. A common occurrence, perhaps, but it was Wade’s reaction to the play that made everything come together.

In fact, the photo made the rounds to a degree that someone even elected to place a tattoo of the image on his body, complete with design from a top-shelf artist. Still, James then placed a stamp of his own approval on Thursday, referring to the picture as “iconic” and shouting out the photographer for the work on the anniversary of the image’s capture.

