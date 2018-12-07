Eight years is a long time, especially when viewed through the prism of the fast-paced sports landscape that exists in 2018. Some images stand the test of time, however, and one such piece of media is a spectacular photo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from the 2010-11 season.
While the duo was leading the Miami Heat to the first of four NBA Finals appearances, Morry Gash of the Associated Press captured James throwing down a dunk in transition. A common occurrence, perhaps, but it was Wade’s reaction to the play that made everything come together.
In fact, the photo made the rounds to a degree that someone even elected to place a tattoo of the image on his body, complete with design from a top-shelf artist. Still, James then placed a stamp of his own approval on Thursday, referring to the picture as “iconic” and shouting out the photographer for the work on the anniversary of the image’s capture.
Join The Discussion: Log In With