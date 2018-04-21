Getty Image

When it comes to leadership, sometimes it’s the things you don’t do that end up resonating the most. For LeBron James, showing leadership is not throwing his teammates under the bus when he easily could have.

The Cavaliers’ meltdown in Game 3 is the worst kind of nightmare for a superstar like LeBron, who is the face of the league and a lightning rod for criticism. However, when your teammates go 8-of-26 in the second half, the outcome is going to be out of your hands, and that outcome took the form of a 92-90 loss after blowing a 17-point lead to go down 2-1 in the series.