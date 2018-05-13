LeBron James ‘Knows The Scouting Report’ Against Him And Learned To Use It To His Advantage

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.13.18 1 hour ago

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers start another Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday with many wondering just who exactly will stop James from reaching the NBA Finals.

Much has been made of a “LeBron Stopper,” or someone who defensively matches up well against James and can limit his impact in the series. The myth of a LeBron Stopper is pretty strong in NBA lore, but that doesn’t exactly mean anyone is actually good at stopping LeBron James. In fact, most that claim to be able to slow down The King tend to find themselves shaking their head as he lights them up over the course of the series.

According to USA Today, James told reporters that he knows what teams try to do to slow him down, and he’s worked hard to combat that by making the weaknesses in his game into strengths.

