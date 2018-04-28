LeBron And Victor Oladipo Traded Highlight-Reel Jams In The First Half Of Game 6

04.27.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There were plenty of fireworks the last time these two teams met in Game 5 on Wednesday night. With control of the series on the line, LeBron James made huge plays on back-to-back possessions, first blocking Victor Oladipo’s layup attempt with seconds remaining, then following that up with a game-winning buzzer-beater from the top of the key.

In Oladipo’s defense, what appeared to be a clear goal-tending violation on LeBron was later confirmed to be the case by the league’s controversial Last Two Minutes Report, which of course doesn’t alter the outcome of the game.

Nevertheless, the two teams were back at it on Friday night in Indianapolis, and both LeBron and Oladipo were putting on a show early in the first half of Game 6, during one sequence trying to one-up each other with highlight-reel jams.

