Getty Image

With a 44-point explosion on Wednesday evening, LeBron James surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Given the incredible scoring ability of Chamberlain over 14 NBA seasons, it is remarkable when any player surpasses the legendary big man in a category centered on points and, given the potential for James to keep compiling amazing statistics into his mid-30’s, it is jarring to see what the 33-year-old might be capable of in the future.

To commemorate the occasion, many weighed in with congratulations for James. To that end, the NBA released a lengthy video to honor the work of both James and Chamberlain, evaluating the two players in almost side-by-side fashion from their national breakout and through their NBA journeys.