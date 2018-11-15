Getty Image

LOS ANGELES – Terry Stotts laughed when asked if he anticipated the Los Angeles Lakers taking a step forward this quickly after signing LeBron James. His Portland Trail Blazers, firmly in the No. 2 spot in the West through the first month of the NBA season, just got blitzed by L.A., including a spellbinding display from James as he moved into fifth on the league’s all-time scoring list.

“I think everybody anticipated that one, yeah,” Stotts said. “Sorry, but yeah, he’s that good. I think everybody anticipated he’d have an impact pretty quickly.”

Even that matter-of-fact phrasing from Stotts doesn’t do it justice. James — who put forth a 44-point (on 19 shots, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc), 10-rebound, nine-assist performance in a win against Portland on Wednesday — is still capable of these spectacles on a nightly basis, even if he hadn’t had a game this complete in Los Angeles. Instead, his greatness has come in spurts, as he’s continued to feel out his new situation and conserve energy in a way that’s allowed him to dominate in his 16th season.

James has often spoken about flipping the switch, vacillating between killer instinct and his self-proclaimed “chill mode” that can infuriate fans who, in a stark contrast to his big-picture approach, see trees rather than the forest. LeBron is a walking embodiment of Sun Tzu’s Art Of War, and on any given night, a quote from the text could serve as a haiku-length recap of his approach. Lakers fans angered by LeBron’s slow start likely weren’t closely following the Cavs in November or December these past few seasons, instead scrolling Instagram or Twitter and having their breath taken away whenever LeBron put forth a moment of brilliance.

Those moments appeared commonplace, and as he’s hinted at on more than one occasion, there’s a tendency to be spoiled by his greatness. There’s no humility in that sort of proclamation, but being humble was never going to get The Kid From Akron™ far, both as a player and as a businessman.