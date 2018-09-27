LeBron Says Rajon Rondo Shares His Uniquely High Basketball IQ

Getty Image

There are plenty of valid criticisms about the Lakers’ revamped roster (the addition of LeBron James notwithstanding, obviously). After striking out on their other superstar free agent targets – Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – Magic Johnson and the other execs made some, shall we say, curious personnel decisions.

The resulting roster heading into training camp is a motley assemblage of aging or otherwise marginalized players whose fit alongside LeBron and the Lakers’ young core is questionable, at best, despite his hilariously-conceived re-branding effort. Just look at the way LeBron has been dialing down expectations in a way we haven’t seen since his return to Cleveland and the unknown of a young, inexperienced Cavs squad, most of whom had never seen the playoffs.

Still, there are some things he’s genuinely excited about. LeBron loves heady players who see the game the way he does, and he’s been heaping praise on Rajon Rondo of late, who he considers an equal when it comes to court vision and overall basketball smarts.