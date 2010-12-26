LeBron puts 27-11-10 and coal in Kobe’s Christmas stocking

LeBron James said it the other day: He didn’t get any prizes for beating the L.A. Lakers in the regular season when he was with Cleveland. And now that the name on the front of LeBron’s jersey is different, they’re still not giving out trophies for beating L.A. in December. Still, following another dominant performance on the Miami Heat’s biggest stage â€“ LeBron dropped 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a Christmas Day ass-kicking of the two-time defending champs â€“ the King and his Heat at least delivered a statement that they are going to be a problem for everybody in the League, champs included … LeBron was simply too much for the Lake Show to handle. Ron Artest tried to get rough with him, inducing a technical on LBJ when he wrapped him up in a headlock underneath the basket one time, but otherwise LeBron treated L.A.’s defenders like traffic cones. He blew past them for layups, measured them for pull-up threes, and generally looked every bit like the two-time defending league MVP … Chris Bosh continued to silence his early-season critics, putting up 24 points and 13 boards and outplaying everybody on L.A.’s vaunted front line. Bosh’s and-one dunks/screams are becoming just as much part of Miami’s regular highlight reel as LeBron and D-Wade’s fast-break acrobatics and whichever random shooter has the hot hand on wide-open threes that day. Yesterday it was Mario Chalmers, who had three triples … Kobe had 17 points (6-16 FG), and his battle of bricks with D-Wade (18 pts, 6-17 FG) played out like the explosive two-guard version of Chris Paul and Deron Williams’ often underwhelming head-to-head matchups. Kobe’s biggest impact came during post-game interviews, when he ripped his team for not playing hard enough, not wanting to win bad enough, failing to show up consistently enough, and basically settling for two championships when they should be busting their asses for three … Mark Jackson said D-Wade is the third-best shooting guard of all-time. Discuss … Spotted in the crowd: Kanye West, Will.i.am, Anton Chigur, Penelope Cruz, Gabrielle Union, Jeremy Piven and Lionel Richie … Spotted on the bench: Jamaal Magloire, who almost found himself on the injured list when Artest came flying out of bounds and crushed Magloire and his nice suit … Maybe Miami beating L.A. wasn’t an upset, but Orlando getting a W against Boston sure was. And not even because the C’s had a 14-game win streak on the line, or because the Magic are still getting used to their new lineup. It’s because well into the fourth quarter, Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson, Jason Richardson and Gilbert Arenas weren’t doing much of anything offensively, and there seemed no way Orlando should have even been close on the scoreboard …
D-D-D-DAMN SON!
lakeshow farted their way through the most hyped game of the season. kobe erupts for at least 45 next outing or kills someone for lack of effort.
lebron gaining more confidence with that pull up J from 18 feet out. i’m just annoyed at how he looks around the crowd after he makes a shot or a play.
i never thought bosh was money from the outside but that spot up jumper is automatic of late.
That Hubie, Caesar & Brutus quip is absolutely the best…I have tears in my eyes right now !
Lebron is focus. Stop chilling with his teammates. He wants to win.
i’m waiting for that dude who post something like “kobe will obliterate and put lebron in his place” yeah right.. when was the last time kobe did that to him? you might wanna check their match ups and tell me who obliterates who before you run your reckless mouth. yeah i’m talking to you orlando fan.
excuses in 3, 2, 1…
It was a regular season game, but at least Kobe is calling his teammates out for his lack of effort. That was inexcusable.
Honestly, how could LA be considered a big 3? It was Kobe and Shaq simple no third member involved. Still got Magic/Kareem/Worthy as my all time, but only since I have no idea about Russel and co.
Still don’t get how that Artest headlock was a double T. So if I get someone in a headlock and he pushes me off its both our faults. Child please.
Not even going to start on the Boston choke job. Put all the hate aside I want Rondo back badly, Nate is not a PG and I told ya’ll Pierce couldn’t keep up the point forward act long. Dude is a scorer. Laughed my ass of at the Dwight 10 second shit though, dude was taking his sweet time.
Good job at the Brutus/Hubie line, that was gold.
the lakers looked old and tired.
no 3peat in the cards, looks like dallas and SA will be battling it out for the west.
my lakers showed up like fat two time champions. the heat showed up like a team with one game to make the eighth spot in the playoffs.ugly from the top down.
now boston orlando was fun to watch and lived up to the billing.
Kobe ripping his teammates passes for leadership somehow…how about not going 6-16 Kobe?
Is it just me or does KD kinda remind u of george “ice man” gerving
you’re the first one to ever say that. nice comparison sir, very original.
lol captain obvious
I can see Stern making a Lakers/Knicks Finals happen if the Heat start going down the crapper late in the season.
What’s up with D Wade missing dunks now, he missed 2 during the game and a few in the past few games. Anyway just nit picking, but the Miami D looked great. I can’t remember the last time a team with Big Z and Juwan Howard was known for their defense. Good win, Lets go HEAT!!
Also did anyone notice Dwade started the game with the new 2011 Jordans and halfway thru the 2nd quarter switched back to the 2010’s. Not a good sign for the new Jordans.
Miami beasting their way thru the L now… And Bron props for shutting us all up. Now go get a ring.
And yeah, where’s all the haters saying we wouldn’t win a game out of this tough stretch? Don’t go away yet; after all this is STILL an experiment.
But it just makes me smile when I say I love the trade, and people bash my team like we traded for Brian Scalabrine, and then we proceed to beat the best teams in each conference…. in BACK TO BACK GAMES.
Hey QQ, what’s this “we” stuff? Are you on the Heat roster? Or the staff?
nah, QQ is the Magic team fluffer
@ Chris:
Heat? What the fuck are you talking about? Magic all day.
@ TWU:
I know that was supposed to be you talking smack to me, but that actually made me laugh. haha. Good job cat.
So lebron got the best of kobe. Nothing new he always (most of the time) outplays and beats him.
And why wasn’t van Gundy playing Bass more ? Was it because of Rashard Lewis fat contract ? How dumb !
Miami not only put a lump of coal in the Lakers stockings but they also put they collective feet in their asses too. That was championship caliber defense they played yesterday and no one should try attempt to call out Kobe for that game. He did everything he could from crashing the boards to setting up his teammates for baskets. His only fault was that he just couldn’t hit shots. But gotta give Miami props though they are turning heads right now. Everything that was wrong with them to start the season has been corrected. They got size, stellar defense, great outside shooting, solid coaching, and their stars are really gelling with one another. Very very impressed with this team.
And props to Orlando too. That was an epic win over Boston and by far the best Christmas day game on tap. For them to get that little production from Dwight (foul trouble), Jameer, J-Rich, and Gilbert and STILL pull of the upset was amazing. A large amount of the credit should go to Bass, Redick, and Hedo. I noticed Redick didn’t get any pub and he was by far the Magic’s best player yesterday on both ends of the floor. He played sensational and his contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. Not too much you can about Boston in this one except they choked down the stretch. I mean they basically outplayed Orlando in every aspect of the game and just wasn’t able to close them out. I think Nate deserves some of the credit if not most for that loss. He was absolutely terrible yesterday especially shooting the ball. If he had even made half his shots that outcome would have been much different
Miami’s rotation on defense was damn near perfect, from lebron to big Z they looked like a more athletic boston out there. And was it just me or did kobe look like he’s lost a step compared to D wade. Don’t get me wrong kobe could drop 40 on D wade some nights but there’s no denying he just looks a little slower and less explosive this year.
…”dont hate on Kobe cuz his only fault was that he couldnt hit his shots”… that line from post #20 is gold just as much as Hubie/Caesar/Brutus. In basketball, thats a pretty big deal when a guy cant hit his shots hahahaha thats funny shit you cant make this stuff up.
And a shoutout to the Knicks especially for Amare. I like he has made his team relevant again while also silencing critic and a STATutory staple of highlights again.
Good games yesterday. Except that Bulls v NYK game. My boys were like rangerjohn, they couldnt score for sh!t. Bos v Orl was boring. I like to watch D12 and Bass but i hate everything else about that team. Their coach, their guards, and especially the coach. How dwight only gets 4 shots is just down right disrespectful to him and all the work he puts in. I can only imagine how theyd treat young shaq, young hakeem, or kareem. Anyway, one of you wrote something bout LBJ talking to the crowds. Well they are constantly heckling him. And apparently those idiots on the front row didnt get the memo. So now Chi, Cle, Ny, and LA have heckled him and he has gone off on them for big numbers. Kobe was playing a really good floor game, but then it fell apart when he wanted to score. Gasol showed that he isnt nearly as good a post scorer as people think. Big Z had that dude on lock when they were matched up. Gasol kills smaller forwards and center because he reaches over them, i dont see LA beating Duncan and SAS.
karl malone gets whistled for 10 sec violation during the finals baqck in 1997.
at least the glocks stayed in the pocket
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
i’ll go out on a limb and call HORRY a legit 3rd wheel on the kobe/shaq train. dude was a playoff hall of famer.
Interesting Games yesterday
Kobe has lost a step and once again couldn’t produce/or didn’t show up for his team, and he got the nerve to give a speech? That’s all a media narrative to say “KOBE IS SUCH A WINNER AND TAKES LOSING SO HARD” anyway. They wanna make up for the fact, that once again Kobe couldn’t produce in a big game. The lakers and he sucked!!
Kobe hasn’t been the best player in the league for at least the past two years. But the media keep boosting that narrative for their ratings and Kobe/Laker investment. You could see that easily last night (regardless of who scored what).
Wade was busting Kobe ass and leaving him standing still like a Mannequin, while making Kobe look like a 12 yr old on defense from the get go. Whether or not this means the Lakers won’t make it to the finals again, we’ll see?
Once again Dime Boosting Lebron unnecessarily. He did have a good stat line, but it was Bosh and Wade (despite Wade’s shooting %) that sparked Miami from the offset. By the time Wade got his end of the third quarter rest, Lebron took off, and it was unnecessary to have Wade come back in the game and pad his stats. But he and Bosh set the tone already and really put the pressure on Pau and Kobe on offense and defense and that was a big deal, that DIME is missing. Ron Artest has was invisible and has been all year for the Lakers.
Knicks vs bulls showed us that, Derrick Rose (as exciting as he looks sometimes), can easily shoot his team out of a game. The argument can be made, he just “shoots too much now”. The guy shot like 12-28 or something. He just plain shoots too much, dribbles too much and often times gets ripped too often by other guards from over dribbling and a loose handle. Rose also still can’t guard the pick and roll to save his life. He’s just a poor defender. Felton repeatedly went by him in the 4th quarter like he was in cement sneakers. As exciting as he is, Rose is going to be a problem (and not in a good way) several years from now for the Bulls. Watch? Raymond Felton’s stat line and game is the one that I would of much rather wanted in that game. PS: Rose has only hit 4 out of his last 18 threes.
Ahhh. Boston. Horrible and terrible game. What can you say? For all the Rondo detractors, I told you guys that the Celts winning games against not so great competition, they were winning ugly many times and the schedule makers kept them at home and gave them a lot of rest, etc.. during their 14 game streak.
In truth, the Celts were actually building up to this their last several games (where they played awful offensively). Once they played on the road vs a good team (or a team at least playing like a good team and faced great defensive pressure), you knew the damn would bust. The Celtics shot 35% WTF?
They were god awful!! But they were still in control, and up by 12 the last 5 minutes. So there’s no excuse. But they were outscored 15-1 in those last 5 minutes!!! What can you say!!!
This will be an interesting upcoming week for the Celts (on the road with out Rondo after a terrible meltdown), The Spurs (facing some decent competition for a change after losing) and the Lakers (who keep getting beat by good and bad teams at home)after their embarrassment?
Stay Tuned!
PS: For the Dwight Howard apologist.
The league had warned the Magic and Stan Van Gundy previously through phone calls and memorandum, that Dwight was taking too long on his free throws and would be penalized for it if he kept doing it.
This was not out the blue or unfair and Dwight has said “I don’t care”, and that he’ll keep taking his time on his free throws.
Fell asleep during the NY/CHI game. They were tied when I passed out then I wake up to see my team losing by 10 in the 4th. LeBron didn’t just put a lump of coal in Kobe’s stocking, he basically took a dump down the chimney and told him to hold his stocking open. Were any of you really that surprised at the outcome of the game? Coming into the game Kobe had a losing record against LeBron AND a losing record on Christmas Day games so a win wasnt really in the cards to begin with. It looked exactly like the Christmas Day game from last year, the only thing missing was the throwing of the foam fingers.
P.S. that Charles Barkley T-Mobile commercial is STRAIGHT COMEDY!!! I may be wrong, but I doubt it lol
PS2:
Monta did the damn thing again guys.
And I guess Durant is tired of hearing about “Russell Westbrook is the real MVP of the team and Durant is shooting 40% this year”, etc., and just went nuts on Christmas. He’s been playing better lately. We’ll see if it continues!!
It was hard as hell to try to watch (or pay attention to) 5 games, whether through dealing with you family or sheer tiredness and fatigue.
Lotta snow around the country today and tomorrow.
And a Belated Happy Holidays Dime board.
@ jzsmoove I didn’t say anything about “hating” on Kobe so if you’re gonna quote me please quote EXACTLY what I said. I’m perfectly fine with people hating on him it don’t bother me none. I’m just a fan of the game much like yourself I would presume. I was merely pointing out that Kobe tried to play a team game starting out and that didn’t lead to much and when he tried being more agressive with his shot he couldn’t get anything going because D-Wade was going at him defensively forcing him to struggle and then going at him even more so on the offensive. And its not a big deal if one guy can’t hit his shots. That’s what you have TEAMMATES for. If I recall Kobe shot like shit in Game 7 of the Finals but his teammates made up for that by bailing him out. Basketball is a team game and yesterday against Miami his teammates got punked and didn’t produce. That’s all I was saying
Go Ahead Bookwormaster!! Tell it!!
Just kidding (to jzsmoove). Lol
@sac DRose just had a bad shooting game as well as the whole bulls team. Drose had 25pts 8ast 6stls 6rebs ill take those stats over feltons anyday of the week.
@chicagorilla the bulls havent played the heat yet so they didnt do the dummy and heckle lebron
The Bulls played there worst game of the season yesterday with awful D and a boatload of turnovers plus not making shots which equals a recipe for a L. The Knicks might just have our number cuz our D goes out the window when we play them. And we really missed noah yesterday cuz our interior D was nonexistent.
THe celts magic game was the most boring game of the day and I fell asleep to sounds of all those bricks. I have no idea how boston lost this gm when bass & hedo were the only 2 who had it going plus dwight in foul trouble and only 4shots. Jameer saved the day and won the game for the magic with back to back 3s. Once all the newcomers realize they gotta stay aggressive and not be passive ala mia big 3 early on then theyre gonna be a problem.
The Miami Heat absolutely destroyed the lakers and the whole squad played perfect from great team D, great games from the Big 3, and the other guys making wide open shots. And remember when the haters said this was Dwade’s team and Lebron took the easy way out?…yet, Lebron notches another triple double. Sidenote: how the fuck do u get put in a headlock and u get a tech for pushing the dude off you? SMH ref
Durant & Monta = scoring machines who had the rachets going laST NIGHT
The one constant for Orlando…the refs want to play against Howard just as much as the opposing coach wants to
WinDelRoj, exactly man. I dunno what their problem is with Dwight. in a way I kinda want him to leave in 2012 and go to LA/Boston/NY, coz then he’d be on a big market team and the refs would just let him play. he’d destroy pretty much everyone if they’d call him like they call every other big in the L.
anyway, great win for Orlando. even tho Dwight was limited on the offensive end, his D was monstrous and he got his team-mates playing hard too. they kept the Celtics in check at that end so they couldn’t move away despite being better on pretty much all counts. then once the Magic started hitting their shots (Jameer and Redick are so clutch) the lead evaporated and they eventually turned it around.
is it just me, or would Bass be unplayable if he was 6’10?
LA/Miami played out like the first Orlando/Miami game. Orlando didn’t work hard enough, took bad shots and didn’t use the bigs enough. in the second match-up, however, Orlando worked harder, took better shots, and used their bigs more, and then walked all over the Heat. I expect the Lakers have learned their lesson.
Durant is just ridiculous. I really hope the Thunder can get a rebounding Center coz they’ll win Title after Title after Title with a presence in the paint.
As much as Dwight gets no love he should really tone it down with some of the things he does. The clapping should have been a second tech but the refs let it slide. Not saying he out bitches Kobe or LeBron just saying he should keep it mute unless he wants to be sitting out games by Feb due to suspensions.
Also, 100% agree on OKC and a center, shit the way Harden and Ibaka are playing they could even give up Jeff Green for that, maybe a Camby?
Hubie was as assistant coach when Julius Caesar and Brutus used to play ball in the Roman League … MONEY
30 games into the season and everyone is jumping to conclusions about the Lakers not winning the west… amazing. I tell you what, when Queen James puts up in the post season and actually gets a ring, then talk. Otherwise, shut up about this Lebron always “destroys” Kobe nonsense. Last time I checked, basketball is a team game… a guy can score 60 points a night, but it doesn’t mean shit if you don’t get the W.
I say it’s cool they get all the glory on Christmas but by June, that’s when the Lakers strikes. You’ll see different players hungry and ready to challenge everyone.
Next thing you know the ring belongs to us again…ho ho ho ho ho……..
Big t
Check their ws and head to head stats and tell me who has had the better team. So please don’t bring up the team thing with these 2.
Good game by the Heat….matter fact, PERFECT GAME by the Heat.
Now do it 8 times in the East Conf.Finals and the Finals
I saw Lebron go 5 of 6 from 3 and I calmed down a lil.
Dude ain’t got it like that and Gasol responds well after soft outings. Chris Bosh ain’t showin like that in the playoffs. BET on it.
Oh well, always some teams ownin us in the regular season that don’t even see the Finals…
People still hating on Lebron after a triple double on here. Anybody hear the MVP chant for him in LA. Recognize game haters.