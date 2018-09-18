The Clippers Are Hiring Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins To A Front Office Job

#Los Angeles Clippers
09.17.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

As usual, the NBA offseason provided fireworks in 2018, with a ton of player movement and plenty of summer storylines to monitor. In the recent past, though, some of the more intriguing shuffling has emanated from the media world, where NBA players like Damian Lillard have amusingly broken the news of writers changing jobs on the eve of the 2018-19 campaign.

On Monday evening, though, a stunning and interesting bombshell emerged, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins will be leaving his post as a writer in favor of a front office position with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sports Illustrated has acknowledged the defection of Jenkins and, in something of an official announcement, the 40-year-old writer paid tribute to his now-former employer. Jenkins indicated that he “would not leave for another media outlet” but referred to his new journey as “an extraordinary opportunity” and a chance to see the NBA “from a different angle” in the future.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLee JenkinsLos Angeles Clipperssports illustrated

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP