As usual, the NBA offseason provided fireworks in 2018, with a ton of player movement and plenty of summer storylines to monitor. In the recent past, though, some of the more intriguing shuffling has emanated from the media world, where NBA players like Damian Lillard have amusingly broken the news of writers changing jobs on the eve of the 2018-19 campaign.

On Monday evening, though, a stunning and interesting bombshell emerged, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins will be leaving his post as a writer in favor of a front office position with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins has agreed to join the Los Angeles Clippers front office, league sources tell ESPN. Jenkins’ title will be Executive Director of Research and Indentity, and he’ll work alongside President Lawrence Frank, GM Michael Winger and basketball ops staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018

Sports Illustrated has acknowledged the defection of Jenkins and, in something of an official announcement, the 40-year-old writer paid tribute to his now-former employer. Jenkins indicated that he “would not leave for another media outlet” but referred to his new journey as “an extraordinary opportunity” and a chance to see the NBA “from a different angle” in the future.