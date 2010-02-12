Let The Man Go Through

With marquee names dropping out of the All-Star Game left and right, don’t be too surprised if you find out David Stern gave a direct order to the refs before last night’s Cavs/Magic game: DO NOT let LeBron get hurt. In the first quarter alone LeBron took 10 free throws, and by halftime, about half of Orlando’s roster was in foul trouble. LeBron (32 pts, 8 rebs, 13 asts) didn’t go back to the line at all in the second half, but by then every Magic defender was afraid to touch him … But even with the refs calling things super-tight, LBJ had an injury scare: At the end of the first quarter he drove for a lefty finger roll, but took a bump from Mickael Pietrus and landed hard on his hip. LBJ got up and hit the free throws and didn’t seem too bothered, but keep an eye on that situation over All-Star Weekend … When LeBron wasn’t at the line, he was giving Pietrus and Matt Barnes the full-service buffet. Starting with a game-tying jumper midway through the fourth quarter, LeBron scored 11 of Cleveland’s last 21 points, capped by a spin/fadeaway on Pietrus that was just cold. That bucket proved to be the dagger with a little over a minute remaining … Shaq must be the only person who really cares about Dwight Howard (19 pts, 11 rebs) “stealing” one of his 37 nicknames, right? Reminding everybody that he guarded Dwight 1-on-1 while Orlando was double-teaming on the other end, Shaq said, “I don’t really consider it manning up until you play me straight up. I’ve never doubled anybody. So you tell me who the real Superman is.” Then Shaq (10 pts, 6 rebs) went to the Jay-Z library: “Don’t compare me to nobody. I’d rather not be mentioned. I’m offended.” … And somehow all of that bravado managed to forget about that layup Shaq airballed in the fourth quarter … Text from one of our boys: “Watching the Cavs. Wife walks in the room, sees Mo Williams in a suit and says ‘Is that John Legend?’ I said yeah. She bought it for a sec.” … Everything was adding up for the Spurs to go into the All-Star break limping after getting waxed in Denver. The Nuggets had beat San Antonio in each of their last three meetings; the Nuggets have been a juggernaut at home; they were coming off that game where they absolutely destroyed Dallas; and the Spurs were missing Tony Parker (hip flexor). So of course Tim Duncan gathers the troops and they put together a typical Spurs blend of balanced offense and brick-wall defense in a blowout win … Dejuan Blair and George Hill scored 17 apiece to lead seven Spurs in double figures. A lot has been made about how this franchise will fare when Duncan moves on and Parker is The Guy, and Blair and Hill look like they’re going to be solid complementary guys when that day comes. Are those two future starters on a contending team? … Did you see the finish of the Eastern Illinois/Morehead State college game? Morehead State was up by one in the final seconds when one of their guys dove on top of a loose ball and called timeout — only they didn’t have any left. So with one second on the clock, EIU’s Tyler Laser went to the line by himself and drained two technical free throws for the win. And somewhere C-Webb is sympathizing … We’re out like Clark Kent …
C-web might be sympathising, but did the guy from Morehead hop, skip and travel before he made the Timeout call?
woow i was just watching the cwebb incident and that shit looked that it was done super on purpose, he even tried to walk!!
That 7 Feet Tall, 300 plus pounds monkey (Shaq) forgot about The Dream!
that pic makes him look like LeNose
Spurs are ready to roll
Bruce is a racist
Blair has no ACLs, so no..
Don’t mean to get at the writer of this article, but that is plain and utter crap.. LeBron earned those fouls, each and every foul of his were actual fouls so don’t make it seem like the refs had anything to do with the game turning out the way it did.. I hate when people say they are touch fouls. It may look like that because he is strong as fuck, but it don’t make it any less a foul.. Give credit where credit is due bro..
Blair has no ACL’s!? I can’t believe no one has ever mentioned this……oh wait.
john legend? all black people look alike
JUST READING- DID you miss the call in the first half where lebron shoved barnes with teh forearm, then the refs immediately called the foul on the MAGIC of all people!?!? shit was crazy. i thought lebron just hadda walk and he would finish with 30+ fts.
The Spurs are prolly the NBA’s most “lacking” team.
Blair lacking ACLs.
Manu lacking hair.
McDyess lacking knees.
TD lacking arrogance.
Sean Elliot lacking impartiality.
Popovich lacking dental care.
RJ lacking a mean streak. (Maybe the whole team lacks it..?)
Mr Eva Longoria lacking fertility.
(I mean, damn, man. Seriously, you gotta wonder, if you were TP with a hot wifey like that, wouldn’t you have at least knocked her up once by now…?)
Finally a news media that doesn’t have Labrons weiner in it’s mouth the whole time. His cocky attitude make everyone that watches him hate him. I gaurantee if u put a vote up between him and Kobe most would vote for Kobe because of his likability.
He’s got all the refs mouth around his weiner.
shitfaced
you prob got em all right but the whole team lacking a mean streak damn.
wow magic man how old are you? kobe and likeability in the same sentince haha. what nba have you been watching?
btw with kobe and AI being replaced bi Kidd and David Lee are we looking at one of the Whitest all star games ever?
Kidd, Kaman, Gasol, Lee, Nash, Dirk. White americans rejoice you got three in there
so according to this analogy 1/4th of the nba should be white. and they should’ve let shaq in Fuck david lee Shaq IS the all star game. and isn’t it weir that the best teams in the L has only one all star? It doesn’t make any sense I’d take shaq over al horford 4 out of 5 times. because be real J Kidd doesn’t deserve to be there either. they should’ve given it to brooks or ellis
@ #11
“Sean Elliot lacking impartiality.”
[dictionary.reference.com]
J Kidd is black my dude..kaman and lee deserve it…
Shaq fugging looks like an old fat guy right now, retire man!if you want to talk shit to dwight you need to put yourself in a position to be competitive like hakeem did. as great as this guy is why is he chasing all this bullshit we know what you did man relax…
Do not get t-mac donny walsh
@ab_40
Is monta ellis black? Cause he looks more of a mustard yellow.
So the analysis in this article about one of the most important games of the year is basically half about the refs, half about nicknames. Nice.
@sh!tfaced
Funny post on the Spurs. I’ll add a couple. Bonner lacks melanin. Spurs fans lack a clue.
@ ab,
Kidd’s father is black & Bogut deserved to be in before Shaq
Y’all got me thinkin’ bout this:
Movie Name: Fear of a Black Hat (1994)
Quote:
(Geoffrey Lennox)
Just look at you three brothers. Just look at you. Together.
You. You little black stove-pipe-colored nigga, Tasty. You are the same complexion as Marcus Garvey, the man that brought self-love to the black consciousness movement in the 1930s. And when we speak about complexion, we move into the political perspective of where y’all coming from.
You, Ice. You’s a good, high-yellow piss-colored motherfucker. Same complexion as Bob Marley. I mean, you even got that dreadlock thing going for you. You could even move into a whole Rasta thing, if you wanted to. But that’s another story.
And you. You good red-boned, morani-colored, genie-in-a-bottle-looking motherfucker. You are the same complexion as Malcom X. That’s right. Take off your hat. Jeeze! Red hair, just like Malcom! Boy, I’m telling you, you brothers are gonna be large!
But like I said, you got to be careful. Because y’all are telling the truth, and the white man don’t want you all saying what you’re saying.
@Spliff
Hey now, I am a Spurs fan and I have a fuckin’ clue buddy, okay.
I know they ain’t got what it takes to win SHIT this season. Their style of play is embarassing. You only had to see them lose to an undermanned Portland team recently to see that nobody fears them at all anymore.
Not with Mo’ Money Richie Rich Jefferson stinking up the joint. They need to trade his ass for Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood, only nobody is stupid enough to take on his contract.
ok I will say that Lebron is a straight beast and ya all know I’m a KObe fan. But LBJ is just a freakin beast these days, now all he needs is a ring, but he wont get one this year. His team is not constructed correctly. For the Cavs to win just a reg seaseon game LBJ has to be dominate, with the Lakers if KB24 doesnt play or plays like shit then they can still win, LBJ doesnt have that luxury and come play off time, he will worn out unable to produce the same type of results.
Saying Mo Williams looks like John Legend is like saying Dajuan Blain has no ACLs.
OK, with my best ‘Clueless’ voice, we SOOOOOOOOOOO get it already. Shout outs to Brit Murph RIP.
CAVS takin’ care of business. Without their starting PG.
They’re beating the top teams this year.
They’ve got the best record against the West.
Hey, I know regular season games supposedly don’t mean anything. But last year, the Cavs were knocked and ridiculed for not having a good record against the elite teams.
This year, they are smackin’ the elites out the park.
And we still aint see POWE yet.
About the game:
Rashard = BIG BUCKETS.
BIG DUCKETS better be making BIG BUCKETS.
Nah seriously, Rashard is the most consistent thing going for the Magic.
Jameer – I thought layups were supposed to be EASY joints. Especially for high paid professionals.
Vince – You and your backcourt mate got crapped on by Anthony Parker and Daniel Gibson. Nuff said.
Delonte – broke down J Will then hit a pretty fadeaway. He makes all the hidden plays! Then he’ll hit a big shot or sweet dish or (insert: right play) Gotta love him!
White Cocoa – Best back up pg in the biz???? Maybe Delonte disagrees. So Smoooooooth. Stan should insert him more often for ‘Meer.
SHAQ – Man up, N****! FAKE A** SUPERMAN. Shaq reportedly said all of that to Dwight Howard.
“THE REAL” JJ Hickson – Orlando made you look awesome. Redick approves this message.
ANDY – Orlando made you look awesomer.
Orlando Magic – where Hickson and Vajayjay look like real deal power fowards.
BARNES and ANDERSON gets NO shout outs today.
Is Shaq still in the league?
n*gga fu*k yalls! howard still got da biggest junk inda league. HANDS DOWN. No homo.
QQ DA BOSS!
Damn last year Cleveland couldnt match up with Orlando now it looks the other way around.. maybe Van Gundy just isnt showing his cards before the playoffs?? Dunno if hes that crafty tho..
Spurs cant play inspired defense for a whole game.. When thats ur calling card and you cant be reached anymore then your going to have problems.. appreciate the good times Spurs fans.. there arent too many franchises who were dominant for a decade..
@ Baron
Come on, we ni$$as with hats!! If we aint got no hat then we ni$$as without hats!!
Thats an entirely different group of Ni$$as man!!
Movie was off the hook.. How could a little ni$$a be so mean?? lol
And Shaqs attitude towards Howard completely reflects what went wrong in LA..
Kobe was hitting his peak and wanted to be the man and Shaq, who had his years of being SUPERMAN, wouldnt let him have his shine.. Everytime we won it was “Kobes the best player in the league”, everytime we lost it was “Kobe aint playing right”.. then he wanted the MAX just because he knew Kobe was going to get a max.. childish..
I always thought Shaq wouldve still had his shine had he leaned back just a tad and let Kobe THINK it was his team.. how could everyone be mad at the youngster in that scenario?? i always thought Shaq was too immature to handle it.. Hence why he and Dwade dont get along anymore either..
IMO of course..
