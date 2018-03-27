LiAngelo Ball Dropped 72 Points In Lithuania Hours After Declaring For The NBA Draft

03.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball had himself a big Tuesday, officially declaring for the NBA Draft and then going off for Vytautas to the tune of 72 points and 11 boards in the Big Baller Brand Challenge.

The Balls have been a bit quiet lately as their Lithuanian endeavor continues, but as NCAA players are declaring in the run-up to the draft, LiAngelo threw his hat in the prospect ring on Tuesday morning. He then took the floor against the Guangdong Southern Tigers youth team and shined in the 159-115 win.

Our friends at Overtime have the highlights in this one, which of course feature a whole lot of LiAngelo and his brother LaMelo setting him up inside — and scoring 36 points of his own.

TAGS2018 NBA Draftlamelo ballliangelo ballLITHUANIA

