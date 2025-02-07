GELO (AKA LiAngelo Ball) Will Perform At NBA All-Star Saturday Night

NBA All-Star Weekend always features a number of musical performances, both at the events themselves and at various parties and concerts throughout the host city. This year in San Francisco, the NBA has tapped Noah Kahan, Zedd, and The Chainsmokers for a three-night concert series at Pier 48, while TNT and American Express have Chance the Rapper performing at their Road Show (also at Pier 48) on Thursday night.

As for performances at the events themselves, we’re still waiting on the official lineup for the usual performance at halftime of the All-Star Game — which figures this year to be a performance between the first two games of the new mini-tournament and the final. However, on Friday we did learn one performer that will take the stage at the Chase Center, as GELO (aka LiAngelo Ball) will take the stage on Saturday night for his first televised performance, per Shams Charania.

It’s not his first performance at a sporting event, though, and the NBA and LiAngelo will hope it goes better than his appearance at the Commanders-Lions playoff game where his performance of “Tweaker” did not gather rave reviews. Perhaps he will bring out Lil Wayne for the remix of the song (which released this week), which might help his live show to share the stage with a more seasoned performer.