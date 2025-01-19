As a member of the notorious Ball Family and a former NBA player, G3 (better known as LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball) is used to receiving criticism. However, following the success of his latest single, “Tweaker,” things have only intensified.

Yesterday (January 18), LiAngelo Ball had his debut performance the viral track during the Detroit Lions versus the Washington Commanders playoff game (viewable here). Unfortunately, it does not appear Ball received the reaction he might have hoped for.

Users online have flood X (formerly Twitter) with disparaging remarks about Ball’s performance of “Tweaker.” Even fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs and NBA retiree Nate Robinson chimed in.

“This why they lost 😂,” wrote Gibbs on X.

Robinson echoed the same statement in Sports Center‘s Instagram comment section.

Others on X, picked G3’s performance apart in other ways.

“Poor boy ain’t even write the song so he can’t remember the lyrics lmao,” penned one user.

“Does he know the words,” asked another.

“Bro is probably baffled at how he got here so fast 😭,” joked one user.

“He hardly performed,” stated another user.

With several weeks until G3’s scheduled performance at Rolling Loud California 2025, he has plenty of time to work to sharpen his show and shut any remaining haters down.