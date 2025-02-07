GELO (AKA LiAngelo Ball) Drops His ‘Tweaker’ Remix With Lil Wayne

If you were under the impression that “Tweaker,” the throwback rap experiment from GELO — AKA basketball dynasty middle child LiAngelo Ball — was a novelty, prepare to be put into the spin cycle by the song’s crossover success. After weeks of halftime performances, viral playbacks in locker rooms across the NBA, and the sort of opportunities that most rappers aspire to for years, GELO has unveiled a remix featuring none other than one of the rap icons who pioneered the style the song apes so aptly: Lil Wayne.

And yes, Wayne sounds right at home on the knockoff Mannie Fresh beat, getting right into his groove and delivering a blistering verse that could have come from his Carter II-era stash. You could never reasonably accuse Wayne of not taking a guest verse seriously — he really doesn’t have a lower gear to shift into on most of his features — but he goes full throttle, delivering a professionally polished counterpoint to GELO’s admittedly fun neophyte bars. He also makes a hilarious basketball reference that may or may not be a triple entendre involving a very niche internet meme and Ray Allen’s longtime Spike Lee-bequeathed nickname. With Wayne confirming the impending release of The Carter VI earlier today, it’s nice to hear him sounding so energized.

You can listen to GELO’s “Tweaker” remix featuring Lil Wayne above.