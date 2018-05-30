Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have the 25th and 47th overall picks in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft, where they will hope to hit on another non-lottery pick like they did last year with Kyle Kuzma at No. 27.

This offseason is a pivotal one for L.A. as the Lakers look to bring in some significant free agent talent, like LeBron James and Paul George, to quickly accelerate their rebuild while continuing to build depth through the draft and free agency. With that in mind and a roster that currently features just eight players under contract as of July 1, there will likely be open roster spots for first and second round picks this year.

There are a number of players the Lakers will consider with those picks and their pre-draft workout process has already begun, with a mixture of high-level draft talent and fringe draft picks all making trips to L.A. to show their skills. Among the recent participants was Lonzo Ball’s younger brother, LiAngelo, who left Lithuania after one year to pursue the NBA dream.