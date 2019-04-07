Lil Nas X Wished Texas Tech Good Luck Ahead Of Their Final Four Game Against Michigan State

Associate Editor
04.06.19

Getty Image

It’s been a college basketball season no one will ever forget in Lubbock, as Texas Tech basketball made the Final Four for the first time in program history. Chris Beard’s bunch rolled through Big 12 play en route to winning the conference during the regular season, then looked fantastic during the NCAA Tournament to punch their ticket to Minneapolis.

Sure, the Red Raiders have the best defense in America and a future lottery pick in Jarrett Culver, but the team also has a secret weapon: Lil Nas X. The country singer/rapper is in the midst of one hell of a week, as the remixed version of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is a smash hit.

But before that happened, the Red Raiders were gigantic Lil Nas X fans, as evidenced by videos of them celebrating Tournament wins to the original version of the track.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentCollege BasketballLil Nas XNCAA TournamentOld Tow RoadTEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP