Getty Image

It’s been a college basketball season no one will ever forget in Lubbock, as Texas Tech basketball made the Final Four for the first time in program history. Chris Beard’s bunch rolled through Big 12 play en route to winning the conference during the regular season, then looked fantastic during the NCAA Tournament to punch their ticket to Minneapolis.

Sure, the Red Raiders have the best defense in America and a future lottery pick in Jarrett Culver, but the team also has a secret weapon: Lil Nas X. The country singer/rapper is in the midst of one hell of a week, as the remixed version of “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is a smash hit.

But before that happened, the Red Raiders were gigantic Lil Nas X fans, as evidenced by videos of them celebrating Tournament wins to the original version of the track.