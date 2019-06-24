A Pair Of Los Angeles Billboards Are Trying To Lure Kawhi Leonard Home

Congratulations, large outdoor advertising vendors, it’s officially NBA billboard season. Now that the Toronto Raptors have made history and won their first NBA title, the first ever by a non-American team, the league’s attention can finally center on what happens next. The draft is done and free agency is the big target, with a number of huge UFAs coming to the market once the moratorium begins on June 30.

The biggest of those free agents is Kawhi Leonard, who just led those Raptors to an NBA title. And one team’s fans have officially entered billboard season with a strong first splash of a pair of billboards in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Greif, who covers the Clippers, noticed the pair of billboards around town over the weekend and tweeted out a pair of Kawhi Leonard-themed digital boards.

