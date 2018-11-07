The Clippers New ‘City’ Jerseys Are Their First Good Jersey In Years

11.07.18 1 hour ago

@LaClippersFilm

Nobody has suffered more from a poor rebrand than the Los Angeles Clippers. When the Clippers moved on from an old logo and scheme that made them infamous, under former owner Donald Sterling, they ended up with some of the worst uniforms in the NBA. The old Clippers logo was long associated with losing, and losing badly. Their more recent LA wordmark just looks uninspiring, and the jerseys and followed suit. But a change to Nike, and another small rebrand has taken their jerseys from awful to tolerable last season. The problem is they still don’t have a single jersey that you could call ‘good.’ But that appears to all be changing, and the Clippers may finally have a good jersey worth looking at. Their leaked City edition uniforms follow the typical red, white, and blue color scheme but there’s some actual creativity here.

