DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors on Monday for the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.3 million. That low of a number for a multiple time All-Star was staggering, and NBA fans collectively threw their hands in the air and waved the white flag for the 2018-19 season.

However, Cousins’ signing likely doesn’t have that significant an impact on Golden State given that the big man is working his way back from a ruptured Achilles, which has long been one of the most devastating injuries to come back from in NBA history. Cousins likely won’t return until December or January (or possibly later being that the Warriors can afford to let him take all the time he needs), and when he comes back he might not be the same guy he was.

There is a chance he makes a strong recovery, in the manner Rudy Gay did last year, and can regain a significant portion of his abilities on the court. Because of that possibility and the relatively low opportunity cost of $5.3 million, many wondered why no one else, particularly the Los Angeles Lakers, tried to take a similar risk as the Warriors.

L.A. apparently had the opportunity to bring Boogie in at a similar price, but passed on the chance. On Wednesday, Marc Stein reported the reason the Lakers chose not to bring Cousins in was they are in “win now” mode and felt they “couldn’t afford” not having him around until possibly January.