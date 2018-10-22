Luke Walton Wants Kyle Kuzma To Get Rid Of The ‘Happy Feet’ And Play Better Defense

10.22.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers, even with LeBron James, are a work in progress. Actually the Lakers are a work in progress especially with LeBron James. Signing the biggest free agent on the planet means that the expectations for a team very much in the middle of things are unrealistically high, and the players on the floor with James have to realize that the pressure is on.

For young players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, that means catching up on things takes time. And with all that media around, the questions will come. Lost in the fracas that marred Saturday’s Lakers-Rockets game was the fact that Kuzma struggled mightily against Houston.

On Sunday, after all the Chris Paul-Rajon Rondo drama was settled, Luke Walton was asked what Kuzma needs to do to improve defensively. And the Lakers head coach was blunt: he needs to get better.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSkyle kuzmaLA LAKERSLUKE WALTON

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP