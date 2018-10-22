Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers, even with LeBron James, are a work in progress. Actually the Lakers are a work in progress especially with LeBron James. Signing the biggest free agent on the planet means that the expectations for a team very much in the middle of things are unrealistically high, and the players on the floor with James have to realize that the pressure is on.

For young players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, that means catching up on things takes time. And with all that media around, the questions will come. Lost in the fracas that marred Saturday’s Lakers-Rockets game was the fact that Kuzma struggled mightily against Houston.

On Sunday, after all the Chris Paul-Rajon Rondo drama was settled, Luke Walton was asked what Kuzma needs to do to improve defensively. And the Lakers head coach was blunt: he needs to get better.