Instagram

Drake took his trolling game to the next level in the NBA Finals opener in Toronto on Thursday, showing up to the arena sporting a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey that he apparently went through great pains to acquire just so he could get a convoluted dig in at his buddy Steph.

He was back at it in Game 2 on Sunday when arrived at ScotiaBank Arena with a Home Alone-themed hoodie that featured MacCauley Culkin’s face on the back doing his signature move from the 90s comedy mega-hit. It’s hard not to see this as a friendly jab at Durant’s absence — and in case that wasn’t clear it reads “KEVIN?!?!?!”.

But the whole gag took a surreal turn when Culkin caught wind of it and tweeted at Drake in the first half to give him a shout-out for resurrecting his career-defining turn in the Home Alone franchise.