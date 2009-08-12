Madden 10 Drops This Friday

While I’m sure most people already reserved their copy and therefore already know this, but for those of you who haven’t heard the news, Madden 10 is going to be releasing this Friday, August 14th.
EA always goes extra hard (pause) when it comes to the Madden franchise and every year they find a way to expand and enhance the game from the previous years version. And if the trailers are any indication of what’s in store, then it looks like I’ve got some serious sore thumbs (pause) in my future.
I hope Dime offices will be closed on Friday so not to force its employee’s to take a vacation day… my company is still open for some reason so I have to use a personal day.
I haven’t fucked with madden since 04, my Soph year in college. The games have been trashed to me recently
shadow complex the 19th (super metroid and castlevania clone must be awesome)
batman arkham the 25th
f..k madden its the same game every year.
I played the demo at Best Buy and its a lot slower than last years version.
Madden always seem the same to me. except it’s slower and methodical. so the cheezers cant really abuse any glitch or stupid play in the game. Time will tell til if this games legit. until then. im doin madden every other year. the only thing different is the Rookies n the ratings
“Pause”….In a piece from a reputable source? Common, guys. This isn’t your friends you’re talking to or Twitter.
does it come out on pc?
like that’s the rite place to ask that..
Rucka…ur gay…
seriously…if u wanna read proper english and all that shit u can go to any other news site…the reason ive been reading dime is that they talk like normal human beings not computers designed to spit information at you in big words…any1 can pick up a thesaurus and write some bullshit but this is a basketball site and ther talkin in language that is socially acceptable on a basketball court…on that note
failed attempt at using pause…i really dont think the author fully understand how to use it
Best madden yet, 8.9 on IGN, i got da demo is pretty good, if you on ps3 i would murda you, psn:ProFessa-J
Madden is pretty dope, but not perfect:
-It could use an all new commentary team [wheres the guys from NFL 2k5?]
-Every time you get tackled close to the end zone the refs discuss if its a td or not [even when its obvious it is]
…other than that, its a BIG improvement and I agree with ign.com’s 8.9. Its a step in the right direction, and if they keep copying NFL 2k5’s idea, they can get close to becoming a perfect NFL game.
AND YES, i got the game this wkend….
…the Eagles are sick…
but i gotta show SOME love for my hometown boyz
@ProFessa–J didn’t I murda you in Live a couple times? psn: Peesnuts
un dos tres, chauncey