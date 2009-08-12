Madden 10 Drops This Friday

While I’m sure most people already reserved their copy and therefore already know this, but for those of you who haven’t heard the news, Madden 10 is going to be releasing this Friday, August 14th.

EA always goes extra hard (pause) when it comes to the Madden franchise and every year they find a way to expand and enhance the game from the previous years version. And if the trailers are any indication of what’s in store, then it looks like I’ve got some serious sore thumbs (pause) in my future.