Getty Image

When former Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson went on “First Take” to give his side of what led to his abrupt resignation, he painted a less than flattering picture of general manager Rob Pelinka, who he named as the person who’d been spreading rumors and “backstabbing” him during their time together. And while Pelinka certainly deserves a lion’s share of the blame for the disarray the Lakers currently find themselves in, Johnson reportedly isn’t the bubbly, fun-loving person behind the scenes that he makes himself out to be.

In Baxter Holmes’ feature for ESPN breaking down the chaos inside the Lakers front office, one particularly alarming story stands out. Johnson, the story goes, called a “longtime female staffer” into his office in 2017 after she made a mistake involving scheduling a car service that would take a draft prospect to the Lakers facility.