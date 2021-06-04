YouTube
DimeMag

Magic Johnson Believes Rob Pelinka ‘Has A Lot Of Work To Do’ After The Lakers Were Bounced By The Suns

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the postseason with expectations of defending their championship, but due to a spate of injuries to high-profile players, a tough matchup in the 2-7 series with the Phoenix Suns, and a handful of other factors, the team was sent home at the conclusion of the first round.

Figuring out where the team goes from here is the No. 1 job of every single decision-maker in the front office. There could, theoretically, be a path forward that just involves getting healthy and having the kind of offseason they did not get last year. Or, there is a path forward that involves hitting the reset button, which seems to be the preferred path forward for one Lakers legend/ex-executive.

Magic Johnson, in one of his delightful Twitter posts, made clear that he believed general manager Rob Pelinka has a whole heck of a lot of work to do over the coming months.

Now, Johnson isn’t necessarily wrong, but considering that he was, quite literally, hired alongside Pelinka to return the Lakers to glory, but abruptly resigned during a game in 2019. It got to the point that Johnson straight up accused Pelinka of spreading rumors about him, which was a thing he cited for his resignation (Pelinka has denied this).

Listen To This
The Best Songs Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
×