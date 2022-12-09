Malik Monk Is A Vital Part Of The Kings’ Elite Offense

The Sacramento Kings and their vast, innovative offense are one of the most dazzling nightly watches around the Association. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing like All-Stars. Kevin Huerter is en fuego. Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes flank that trio with complementary scoring on the wings. The ball, flowing through Sabonis as the hub, pings across the floor. They race up the court at every chance.

And when they turn to the bench, there is Malik Monk to continue the waves of electricity. After a stellar year with the Los Angeles Lakers, Monk ventured northward to join Fox, his former collegiate teammate, in Sacramento. He was one of the NBA’s most prolific reserves in 2021-22 and has expanded upon that this season to fortify the Kings’ attack.

Through 23 games, the Arkansas native is averaging 14.8 points (60.3 percent true shooting), 4.1 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He’s shooting a career-high 60.5 percent on two-pointers (6.5 points above league average, the best mark of his career). Despite playing 5.6 fewer minutes per game than last year, his 14.8 points eclipse his mark from 2021-22 by a full point. Per 100 possessions, he’s averaging a career-high 30.9 points. With some help from Davion Mitchell, he’s piloting Sacramento’s bench unit and doing it damn well.

The biggest differentiator between Monk as a Laker and Monk as a King is the level of responsibility he holds. His usage rate has swelled from 19.4 percent to 26.5 percent. Per 36 minutes, his touches are up from 58 to 65.1. He’s gone from largely being deployed as a multifaceted scorer to a legitimate secondary creator. He’s showcasing substantial strides in his playmaking — his assist rate is a career-high 27.5 percent (14.3 percent in 2021-22).

His chemistry with Sabonis, both in handoffs and angle pick-and-rolls, is palpable. Monk pitches punctual pocket passes, flicks wraparound feeds from either hand, and is fluent delivering reads off a live dribble. He’s a genuinely reliable facilitator nowadays rather than being a pure scorer with noteworthy flashes of playmaking.

Back in 2020-21, his final season with the Charlotte Hornets, Monk discovered the outside shooting stroke that made him such a coveted prospect and drilled 40.1 percent of his long balls. But to that point, ventures inside the arc he remained precarious. He was a career 47.3 percent two-point scorer, including 47.1 percent that year.

The past two seasons, Monk has remedied those concerns, especially this season. He’s washed away the finishing woes of his Charlotte tenure, cognizant of how to mitigate the shortcomings of his spindly frame, while also being tasked to engineer those chances less often. This year, he’s shooting a career-high 69 percent at the rim (79th percentile among wings).