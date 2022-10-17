Kevin Huerter Brings Perspective And Pragmatism To The Kings New Lineup

There is just one absolute, consistent thing Kevin Huerter is hoping to find in Sacramento, the city he moved to at the end of August following his trade from the Hawks, and it’s a red sauce joint. Huerter calls himself “a big food guy” and while he relies on a chef at home, he enjoys going out to eat. Settling into a new city is all about establishing new landmarks, new favorites, new routines, and Huerter, who notes much of the adjustment for him comes away from the court, has slowly been doing that in finding different restaurants and “seeing what Sac has to offer”, but a solid Italian-American bistro eludes him.

For someone who spent the last four seasons shifting in and out of supporting and main assignments in Atlanta, adjusting to head coaching and roster changes, plus the toll injuries and Covid took on the Hawks throughout, the promise of a more consistent, definitive role with the Kings might be welcome, but it wouldn’t reflect the quieter skill Huerter has been honing up to this point: pragmatism.

“Your life is always changing. That’s off the court, that’s on the court,” Huerter says, sitting relaxed but intent on a couch post-scrimmage in a bright, quiet nook of the team’s private facilities within the Golden 1 Center, “I also think that’s the nature of the NBA. It’s your lifestyle.”

“Moving across the country, brand new team, starting a new contract, changing my whole life,” he continues. “It feels like, the first phase of my career was in Atlanta, that was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’, get my feet in the ground, figure out my role and my place. Now it’s literally just starting a new chapter, new city, new team.”

The Kings were quick to fit Huerter into their pre-camp drills and workouts, and Huerter notes how “seamless” that side of the relocation felt, “When you’re in the gym it’s like anything else.”

While the fundamentals of work may be the same no matter the gym, a good chunk of that seamlessness stems directly from Huerter developing versatility as its own deployable skill. Whether asked to step in and defend against opposing point guards, often acting as a buffer for Trae Young, or trading in his own touches and shots to give the team what it needed, Huerter, as the Hawks designated Swiss Army knife, improved season over season in Atlanta. His overall points, assists, and rebounding ticked up while his minutes hovered steady around 30 per game, and he honed his defensive capabilities by intently studying film of stoic sentries like Nikola Jokic. The work was what he became familiar with, even if his role continued to shift.

About that, Huerter is just as pragmatic, saying while he is hopeful for the potential of more stability in Sacramento, a lot of what happened in Atlanta “was in some ways out of anyone’s control” (his most pointed observation, and one Hawks fans surely feel personally, came in an almost regretful aside, “It felt like we were always hurt”). Where he brightens, or shifts from more methodical beats, is when he begins to talk through the budding identity of the Kings.

“The way Domas [Sabonis] plays, and his passing ability, and De’Aaron’s [Fox] ability to get up and down the court and play fast and get downhill. Sometimes having bigger guys on the court can slow that down a bit — and the flow of the offense. I think what you’ve seen them do here, bringing myself, drafting Keegan [Murray], having a guy like Harrison [Barnes] around and Trey Lyles, we can all play multiple positions. De’Aaron can slide to the two, I think really everybody can be versatile and play a lot of different ways.”