There was maybe no member of the Los Angeles Lakers who did better for themselves in the midst of an otherwise terrible season for the team than Malik Monk, who established himself as the most reliable shooting threat on a team desperate for them.

Monk averaged career bests last season, with 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 47.3/39.1/79.5 shooting splits in 76 games for the Lakers after taking a minimum with the team after the Hornets didn’t extend him a qualifying offer last summer. Now, Monk is ready to cash in on that season in L.A., and despite him saying publicly he’d consider the Lakers at a discounted price if the right opportunity elsewhere didn’t open up, he is headed up to northern California.

Monk has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Sacramento Kings that was widely rumored to be getting done prior to free agency opening officially.

Sources: Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19M deal to join the Kings. https://t.co/spgbvRZspx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The Kings, after trading Buddy Hield last year in the Domantas Sabonis trade, has a clear need for more shooting on the roster and Monk fits snugly into that role. Financially, Monk’s reported deal is for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is close to $4 million more than what L.A. could offer him with the taxpayer MLE. This figures to be the biggest free agent addition for the Kings, with other moves potentially coming on the trade market.