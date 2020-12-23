In advance of the team’s 2020-21 season opener on Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers presented members of their 2019-20 roster with championship rings. Though this particular presentation was different with no fans in the stands and the Lakers choosing to wait to unveil the 2019-20 title banner in the rafters of STAPLES Center, the franchise did a fantastic job in making things special, utilizing family members to present the rings via video tributes.

That made for a heart-warming moment on each and every occasion, and one presentation even featured reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the festivities in support of his brother Kostas. In addition, Markieff Morris received a tribute from his family but, while he was accepting his ring on the court, his brother, Marcus, was inside the bowl of the arena celebrating and filming from a unique angle.

That's pretty awesome to see Marcus Morris film/celebrate his brother getting his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/Cs0LqDs13s — Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) December 23, 2020

Marcus is a member of the L.A. Clippers and, though it wasn’t at all surprising that the NBA arranged this match-up in the season opener, it allowed for a poignant family moment to transpire. While the rest of the Clippers remained in the locker room during the presentation, it was easy to see how excited Marcus was to support his twin brother, and it goes to show that family (quite easily) overrides even the most brutal on-court rivalry between franchises that share a home building.