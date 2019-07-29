Getty Image

The Boston Celtics remain a deeply weird team, even despite the departure of Kyrie Irving this summer. Marcus Smart himself called Weird Celtics Twitter a relief at times on Monday, but the strangeness around the franchise goes into the locker room as well.

Last year the Celtics went from championship favorites out of the East to a struggling squad that simply never got it together outside of a postseason sweep against the shorthanded Indiana Pacers. Kyrie Irving was brilliant at times in that series, but the “at times” qualifier is something that haunted his two seasons in Boston and drew countless criticisms of the guard who engineered a trade to Boston two summers ago.

Irving went from a player who promised he’d re-sign in Boston to one teaming up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, and the reputation he left behind in Boston is far from the championship legacy he hoped to build. But a now-former teammate says the Celtics’ struggles went far beyond just Irving. Marcus Smart appeared on ESPN’s The Jump and set the record straight about Irving and his reputation among teammates.