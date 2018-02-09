Bryan Colangelo Claimed Markelle Fultz’s Shooting Range Is Currently ‘In The Paint’

#Philadelphia 76ers
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

The health of Markelle Fultz is one of the weirdest stories of the NBA season. It’s not that Fultz is hurt: players get hurt all the time, even first overall picks in the NBA Draft.

Rather, the way the injury was handed is extremely curious. And every update we get on Fultz’ shooting style, his health, and whether he will play again this year only seems to complicate things considerably.

Fultz has been on a “long journey” back to the court after he looked all wrong in the early movements of the season. That led to journalists obsessively watching his shooting style, which is still wrong, whenever he would shoot baskets at open practice. The latest update from Bryan Colangelo, Sixers president and general manager, was far from encouraging.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP