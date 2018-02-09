Getty Image

The health of Markelle Fultz is one of the weirdest stories of the NBA season. It’s not that Fultz is hurt: players get hurt all the time, even first overall picks in the NBA Draft.

Rather, the way the injury was handed is extremely curious. And every update we get on Fultz’ shooting style, his health, and whether he will play again this year only seems to complicate things considerably.

Fultz has been on a “long journey” back to the court after he looked all wrong in the early movements of the season. That led to journalists obsessively watching his shooting style, which is still wrong, whenever he would shoot baskets at open practice. The latest update from Bryan Colangelo, Sixers president and general manager, was far from encouraging.