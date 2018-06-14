Marvin Bagley And Puma Will Reportedly Agree To The Largest NBA Rookie Sneaker Deal Since Kevin Durant

#2018 NBA Draft
06.14.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Sneaker companies are as much a part of the NBA as anything at this point. Whether it be Nike, adidas, Under Armour, or any other of a handful of other companies that produce sneakers, the NBA features a ton of jockeying among brands for the kicks on a player’s feet during games.

A player’s sneaker deal nets them a ton of extra cash and, if they’re lucky, lead to them getting signature gear that makes them one of the faces of a brand. According to a report, despite the fact that he doesn’t even know what team he’s playing for yet, Marvin Bagley is about to get that opportunity with a company that wants to get into the sneaker market.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that Bagley and Puma are on the verge of agreeing to a five-year deal. It’s big for both sides — Puma because it marks a new venture for the company, Bagley because he’s going to get paid.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA Draftmarvin bagleyPuma

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 9 hours ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP