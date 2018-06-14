Getty Image

Sneaker companies are as much a part of the NBA as anything at this point. Whether it be Nike, adidas, Under Armour, or any other of a handful of other companies that produce sneakers, the NBA features a ton of jockeying among brands for the kicks on a player’s feet during games.

A player’s sneaker deal nets them a ton of extra cash and, if they’re lucky, lead to them getting signature gear that makes them one of the faces of a brand. According to a report, despite the fact that he doesn’t even know what team he’s playing for yet, Marvin Bagley is about to get that opportunity with a company that wants to get into the sneaker market.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports that Bagley and Puma are on the verge of agreeing to a five-year deal. It’s big for both sides — Puma because it marks a new venture for the company, Bagley because he’s going to get paid.