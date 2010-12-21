Mavericks end Heat streak at 12

It’s hard to say what the larger storyline was from Miami last night. Was it that the Heat finally lost? Or that the Mavericks took another step towards proving their validity as a real title contender? … Clutch Shawn Marion free throws and a huge three-pointer from Jason Terry in the final minute and a half proved to be the difference for the Mavs, as they overcame two big runs during both halves from Miami. LeBron James (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (22 points) were held in check all night and could never wrestle control of the game away from Dirk Nowitzki (26 points) and Dallas … Amazingly, this was the sixth time this season that Dallas has snapped an opponent’s winning streak of at least five games … Terry was incredible, scoring all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter of the two-point win. Most of the Dime crew as in Boston on business yesterday, and watching the game from a sports bar, one of our biggest Celtics fans blurted out, “I would trade all of our backup guards for Jason Terry.” And that was right before one of our associates tweeted, “Jason Terry’s socks come all the way up to his enormous balls.” … Some good news for Miami, though, as Mike Miller is back. He only played four minutes and missed all four of his shots (all threes), but he’ll help that team soon enough … As pointed out by Dime reader Like a Bosh, here’s a fun fact for everybody who says LeBron went to Miami because he needed to play Robin to D-Wade’s Batman: LeBron is averaging more shot attempts per game than D-Wade (17.4 FGA to 16.6 FGA), an equal amount of free throws (8.9 FTA each), and LeBron is handing out significantly more assists (7.2 apg to 4.3 apg). Do with that what you will …