Mavericks end Heat streak at 12

It’s hard to say what the larger storyline was from Miami last night. Was it that the Heat finally lost? Or that the Mavericks took another step towards proving their validity as a real title contender? … Clutch Shawn Marion free throws and a huge three-pointer from Jason Terry in the final minute and a half proved to be the difference for the Mavs, as they overcame two big runs during both halves from Miami. LeBron James (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Dwyane Wade (22 points) were held in check all night and could never wrestle control of the game away from Dirk Nowitzki (26 points) and Dallas … Amazingly, this was the sixth time this season that Dallas has snapped an opponent’s winning streak of at least five games … Terry was incredible, scoring all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter of the two-point win. Most of the Dime crew as in Boston on business yesterday, and watching the game from a sports bar, one of our biggest Celtics fans blurted out, “I would trade all of our backup guards for Jason Terry.” And that was right before one of our associates tweeted, “Jason Terry’s socks come all the way up to his enormous balls.” … Some good news for Miami, though, as Mike Miller is back. He only played four minutes and missed all four of his shots (all threes), but he’ll help that team soon enough … As pointed out by Dime reader Like a Bosh, here’s a fun fact for everybody who says LeBron went to Miami because he needed to play Robin to D-Wade’s Batman: LeBron is averaging more shot attempts per game than D-Wade (17.4 FGA to 16.6 FGA), an equal amount of free throws (8.9 FTA each), and LeBron is handing out significantly more assists (7.2 apg to 4.3 apg). Do with that what you will …
the heat are getting closer but not as good as advertised. i have to say though the mavs are looking very tough. to date, the mavs look to be the only real threat to the spurs this season.
Wow, it’s like Dime hasn’t been following the Heat. and putting it on a poster so we can’t berate them is a puss move.
The reason why any of Lebron’s averages are higher than Wade’s is because Wade sat the pre-season. LBJ was in full stride to start the season so obviously the Heat went to LBJ. How many turnovers do they average again? What about FG%, steals, and blocks? Let’s paint the whole picture please. I’m not arguing who’s team it is, or who’s better between the two… just don’t skew it.
Good quality win for Hawks last night. Big Al and Mike Bibby led the charge and helped the team to play a solid efficient performance. Lol at the Atlanta crowd counting down Dwight’s free throws. The ATL crowd is usually quite silent throughout games.
Good game between the Mavs and Heat too. It was a back and forth affair as both teams kept trading leads but could never really pull away with it. Jet and Matrix are the sole reason the Mavs won that game. Jet exploded in the fourth scoring all 19 of his points on an array of buckets and Matrix was all over the boards including some big offensive rebounds. Glad to see Mike Miller is back for the Heat. Dude is gonna be a major contributor when he finally gets into game shape
So somehow Orlando debuting its lineup is second news tot he Heat game. Typical.
ORL need one of the acquisitions to start driving, they are now a pure jump shooting team. I’m looking at you Gil, new team now get your Hibachi on.
Whats the talk on whose team it is? When you have two dominant talents and one doesn’t stand out (think 3peat Shaq) can we just say they co-dominate. But LBJ is killing my Fantasy team man, WTF?
Who woulda guessed that the Heat’s win streak ends when they finally play a decent team? We wouldn’t of expected this if you saw Lebron’s “law of verticality” against the wizards, or them beating up on other horrible teams.
The bigger question is why the heck are d-wade and lebron averaging 10 free throws. Both of these losers charge at least 5 times a game. Anyone see Wade receiving another ghost foul when he lowers his shoulder into Kidd? Anyone?
Also with the start Wade got off to, I think its amazing that Wade is scoring 23.5 with 45% shooting. Dude is on a tear now, though I think Bron gets the edge statistically, and they due tend to be at their best when Bron is takign over and shitting on people (@ NY and Cleveland)
Wade and Bron each get 3/4 charges per game its ridiculous. Oh and the tech rules don’t apply to Bron or Kobe. Shit I saw Mohamed get thrown out for the EXACT thing Wade did (continuous jawing at the official), but Wade sells tickets.
@kudos — “Who woulda guessed that the Heat’s win streak ends when they finally play a decent team?”
So the Jazz in Utah aren’t decent? The supposedly red-hot “They’re back!” Knicks weren’t decent? The Hawks aren’t decent? The Hornets aren’t decent? Just accept the fact that Miami is one of the top teams in the League and stop searching for reasons to hate.
New look Orlando is going to be a disaster. No size whatsoever. Malik Allen top (only) big man off the bench?! Ain’t going to work. The big young fellow, Orton, from KY needs to start doing more than wearing a suit to the games. Howard is going to get unhappy fast. Hedo covering Josh Smith–I don’t think so. Gil, Richardson and Reddick basically each are the same thing–short guys that like to jack 3s. Gil? Teague blocked his jumper last night. The players formerly known as Turkoglu and Arenas won’t get it done absent a hot tub time machine (and they can please sit Joe Johnson in there too if they find one).
This trade is going to be as strategic as Detroit’s trade of Billups for Iverson. And, oh yeah, they actually put a realtime second count of Howard’s freethrows on the big screen at the game for folks to follow and count with–and one time it went to 14 seconds.
All I have to say is told you so…Dallas should be ahead of Miami on the power rankings…
When Orlando made it to the finals they didn’t have any defense anyway so getting back to their level offensively is an upgrade.
Washington beat Charlotte by 33? When are they going to make a trade or fire Larry Brown?
that’s why this heat team will not work this year… lebron needs to figure out that he is indeed robin and not batman…
frankly the success of the Heat will depend on their attitude toward playing defense. That’s why Jordan was dominant, he could kill you at both ends. If they all buy into that it doesn’t really matter who batman is and who robin is.
that said, I don’t expect it will happen.
Spurs and Mavs in that order.
DWill and Rondo in that order.
@ToAn/ToAnn
no, I said Spurs are the best team in the league – the celts, heat and lakers can suck it.
call me at 917-848-9046 to discuss anything else lost in translation
Blake Griffin def channeled his inner Kemp with that oop and swing around the rim while scraping his feet and back on the backboard. I never thought i would ever see that again. That kid is the total package. Not just saying that for the highlights, but he actually has a good IQ, passes pretty well out of double teams, has a face up game with guard like handles, good form on his J, quality back to the basket moves, and he’s unselfish. In 3yrs this League may just be bowing out to him. Wonder if we can get him to leave LA to come to the windy city when his contract is up(around the same time Boozers is up). He and Rose may get to play on team USA together that should convience him.
Like a bosh
No the knicks and hornets aren’t that good.
@Like a Bosh – Miami is one of THE BEST teams in beating teams under .500, so in the playoffs they should advance as long as the team they play can’t win more games than they lose.
So how much are they going to lose by the Lakers?
Wasn’t Wade injured in the beginning of the year? Lebron is a little bitch, its Wade’s team, get over it.
We all know Dallas is nothing more than a “REGULAR SEASON MACHINE TEAM”. Come playoff time they will CHOKE as usual and than blame the REFS. Would rather have Haslem back instead of Mike Miller, but at least we are getting 1 of the 2 back from injury. Still see Spoelstra as a liabilty come playoff time but Riley is not coming down so we have to work with what we have. D.Howard will be a Thunder or Knick in 2012 and the Magic will be in the same Boat as the CAVS…
RIP to Willie’s fam, that’s unbearable to lose family like that. My condolences to him.
oh yea and miami is a playoff terror right now..right?? they finally got some good comp even wit the refs tryin to help them out they still took a L…this is gunna b like the 2000-2001 Lakers all over again
Despite a lesser schedule to date…the Spurs ARE contenders from the West. So are the Mavs & Lakers. Neither of the 3 teams have a significant advantage over the other. Well, maybe except the championship experience the Lakers & Spurs share.
The Eastern contenders? Does it really matter?
My condolences to the Green family. Willie is a tough dude, but this will bring anyone to their knees. Sorry for your loss.
Griffin is a monster. I thought he would be good, I just didn’t think this good this fast. And he is a smart dude, not running off at the mouth, not complaining to refs, he calmly talks to them. I hope he keeps it up.
The Lakers are the best team until someone beats them in the playoffs, plain and simple. I don’t care if a team goes 77-5, the Lakers are the top team, don’t believe it? Kiss the pinky ring, biotch!
Tough loss against the Hawks, and then it’s the Mavs…. Tough tough test for us, but one that’s worth watching.
Don’t sleep on us yet cats.
I kind of like Crush Griffin.
@ Like a Bosh:
Who woulda guessed that the Heat’s win streak ends when they finally play a TITLE CONTENDING team?”
better?
Going to the game Thursday, love to see two in a row for the Heat to start a new streak. Tough to do with three new guys coming in but they’ve played the Thunder and Spurs tough with only 8 guys.
Is it me or does Dirk seem old, he really sucked in the second half of that game last night, missed a ton of shots and didn’t really demand the ball but Terry tore it up, plain killing the Heat.
Don’t worry Sporty Spice and Bosh you’ll get the Knicks and Warriors coming up so you can get some wins.
One last parting gift, are Miami fans even showing up and are they the quietest fans in the L, do they understand basketball or just not allowed to stand up during games?
No.. Dirk’s not getting old… he’s posting MVP-caliber numbers and one of his best shooting seasons. He just had an off night. And even on an off-night he scored 26.
Dirk old?
He’s my pick for mvp right now
Those are some cherry picked stats Dime. Shots per game?
Wade was hurt at the beginning of the year and the Heat sucked. Here is the last 10 games which they are 9-1.
WADE – FG% 0.533 3P% 0.484 RPG 7.2 APG 4.3 SPG 1.6 BPG 1.2 PPG 27.7
Lebron – FG% 0.483 3P% 0.450 RPG 8.2 APG 6.6 SPG 0.8 BPG 0.3 PPG 24.6
Whose team is it? Or better yet, whose should it be?
@ Ian & Nowitz – He still produced, he had 19 at half but really didn’t do much the 2nd half. Only 2nd time watching them and both times Dirk didn’t go off like you would think a MVP would.
Hell who is a MVP? This year nobody is dominating so far. You can make a case for Amare, Gasol, Manu, and I would probably take Westbrook over Durant at this juncture. Kobe, Rose, Deron, Dirk, Lebron, and Wade are near those but there isn’t a clear pick like last year when it was Lebron or Kobe.
Mt. Pleasant – Nicely done, actually bringing stats to the conversation. Maybe Austin can learn from doing a little bit of research before kissing Lebron’s a**.
Question: Do you think a woman, could at least get a 12th man spot today on an NBA team? Before you say “NO” read below.
[hoopedia.nba.com]
In 1980, Ann made NBA history when she signed a $50,000 no-cut contract with NBA’s Indiana Pacers. She participated in three-day tryouts for the team, the first by any woman for the NBA, but eventually was not chosen for the final squad.
@POPPI GEE – Uh NO
Let me flip the script, could a 12th man on a NBA team dominate the WNBA?
@CLAW
Most def. he could dominate. Dominate to the point of taking a team to a championship, that is probably not likely but yes he could lead the league in scoring, boards, blocks or whatever.
Still I think at least as a specialist (3 point shooter, free throw shooter or something along those lines (not rebounding or block shots)) I do think a woman could serve a team (no pun intended) well as a 12th man.
