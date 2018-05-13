Metta World Peace Believes Drake Should Be The Next Coach Of The Raptors

#Drake
05.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are the latest addition to the NBA’s coaching carousel. The team decided to part ways with head coach Dwane Casey on Friday, arguably making Toronto the most appealing open job in the league. Between the fact that it has a pair of All-Star guards and a ton of talented young players, the Raptors are a team that should be good in both the immediate and long-term futures.

It’s expected that Toronto will make a strong push to land former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, even though the he’s been linked to basically every open job. Metta World Peace, however, thinks the Raptors should go in a far more unconventional direction.

In Metta’s eyes, Toronto just needs to look on its own baseline to find a new coach. No, he doesn’t mean they should promote an assistant or employ a player-coach, he wants Drake to take his focus off of fighting Kendrick Perkins and, instead, find a good staff so he can succeed Casey.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakemetta world peaceTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 day ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 day ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP