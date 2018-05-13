Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are the latest addition to the NBA’s coaching carousel. The team decided to part ways with head coach Dwane Casey on Friday, arguably making Toronto the most appealing open job in the league. Between the fact that it has a pair of All-Star guards and a ton of talented young players, the Raptors are a team that should be good in both the immediate and long-term futures.

It’s expected that Toronto will make a strong push to land former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, even though the he’s been linked to basically every open job. Metta World Peace, however, thinks the Raptors should go in a far more unconventional direction.

In Metta’s eyes, Toronto just needs to look on its own baseline to find a new coach. No, he doesn’t mean they should promote an assistant or employ a player-coach, he wants Drake to take his focus off of fighting Kendrick Perkins and, instead, find a good staff so he can succeed Casey.